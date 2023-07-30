“It is absolute carnage"- Justin Thomas enjoying watching the Senior Open being affected by extreme weather 

While Justin Thomas cannot play at the 3M Open anymore, he can certainly watch the Senior Open. The 2023 Senior Open Championship is currently being held at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Course in Wales.

The conditions for play are less than ideal, 70 players fought to break par during the second round, and none of them succeeded. With constant winds of 14mph and gusts of 29mph, golfers struggled to keep their ball on track. Needless to say, Justin Thomas has experienced these conditions, and did not fail to enjoy watching them as well.

He said in a tweet:

"Not gonna lie, I can’t stop watching the #SeniorOpen… A PROPER links golf weather day. It is absolute carnage for those guys and (I’m sorry) it is fun to watch haha"

With the current weather conditions, making the hole on par is a tough job, much less trying to finish a birdie or an eagle. With the third round currently underway, Alex Čejka leads the tournament with an overall score of +3.

Brutal weather sees pro golfers failing to stay under par at the Senior Open Championship

The weather was so brutal that the cut line of 70 golfers stood at +6. Steven Alker took the lead after the first two rounds of play, and for him, it was quite fun to battle the weather.

Speaking via BBC, he said:

"I've had two days just plodding away, trying to take my chances when I could. It was fun. I love playing links golf and I am relishing it to be honest."

Alker was only one of the seven golfers who managed to stay under par during the second round. Padraig Harrington was one over par yesterday after a tough round, while Vijay Singh, Paul Lawrie, Paul Broadhurst and Anders Hansen are all one under.

Scotland's Greig Hutcheon made his Senior major debut this year, and was sitting in third place after the first three rounds. The weather at the Senior Open does not seem to be improving anytime soon, and veteran golfers have to show off their skills in the gnarly weather.