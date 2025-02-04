"It was amazing";"Hope it's not about golf": Fans react to Paige Spiranac's new YouTube channel announcement

Paige Spiranac is all about content creation now. She hasn't played professional golf in several years now, transitioning fully into the social media sphere. That includes Passes, X, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

On the latter, Spiranac has something brand new. She's starting a new series called Gimme Props, and it's available now on YouTube. She took to X to alert her fans and followers that there was something new and "exciting" for them on the other platform.

This new announcement sparked reactions from her fans, most of which were happy to see what Spiranac has planned for them now. This is the first episode of the series, so there's more in store for subscribers down the line.

"Hope it's not about golf," one fan wrote.

"Will be watching after basketball," one confirmed.

"Great idea & well put together. Wishing you success on your latest venture," another said.

"It was amazing- even when you don't get the props Paige Renee- you still win!" wrote another.

"Watch the first episode and it was good….honestly…impossible first challenge…looking forward to more," another added.

"Awesome! A new show to add to the watchlist. Excited to see what Gimme Props brings!" one chimed in.

Overall, the fans are pretty excited that there's new content from Spiranac. She recently stopped posting as much, though she promised it would be worth it with what she was planning. Now, she has released a new series that everyone seems to be enjoying.

Paige Spiranac suggests solution for pace of play problem

Paige Spiranac understands that pace of play on the PGA Tour and in golf as a whole is a major issue right now. The Tour has tried to implement changes to fix it, but they've been unsuccessful thus far. Spiranac has an idea, though.

The golf content creator said:

"AJGA is a junior golf organization that had a red, yellow, green card system where after 3 holes you would get a time. Green is ahead of pace, yellow is right around time and red was behind. If you got two red cards then the group would be timed and then assessed penalties. It worked. You should be punished for slow play. It’s against the rules of the game."

If there are penalties involved, Paige Spiranac believes that golfers will go faster. Similar to how the pitch clock forced even the slowest MLB pitchers to adjust, the new rules would force even the slowest golfers to speed up and adjust to the game.

Paige Spiranac has a solution (Image via Imagn)

This would make it faster without sacrificing some of those top players who do play at a snail's pace, allowing for everyone to remain on Tour while improving the product for fans.

