“It bleeds Ryder Cup” - Ian Poulter says he wants to get back on the Ryder Cup team despite his ‘playing days being over’

Ian Poulter hasn’t let go of his wish to play the Ryder Cup again. The Englishman was speaking with LIV Golf teammate Lee Westwood when he expressed his wish to get back on Team Europe. However, both the stars confirmed that their playing days at the international event are over.

Poulter gave up his Ryder Cup eligibility after resigning his DP World Tour membership in May last year. A stalwart of the European side, the 48-year-old chose the consequences of siding with LIV Golf. Expressing his passion for the team event, the golfer noted that most of his body “bleeds Ryder Cup” if it’s cut in half.

Talking about Ryder Cup on Majesticks GC Camp Confidential, Lee Westwood claimed, as quoted by The Mirror:

"My playing days are over."

Poulter quickly agreed to the comment and explained his loyalty to his former international side.

Ian Poulter said in response:

"So are mine… I would love to be part of another Ryder Cup team in some fashion if things change and we are ever asked to help out. You cut it in half and for the most part it bleeds Ryder Cup.”

It is pertinent to note that Luke Donald and his team claimed their seventh straight victory in Europe without Poulter last year. The Englishman’s absence wasn’t a factor for the side. However, the LIV Golfer misses being involved in the competition. His recent admission to wanting to get back on the side underlines his passion for the team event.

Ian Poulter wishes to return as Ryder Cup captain or vice-captain

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Poulter has expressed his wish to associate with the Ryder Cup. Speaking ahead of the 2023 tournament, the Englishman said that he’d “made peace” with his omission from the event. The golfer, often dubbed ‘Mr. Ryder Cup’ by fans, stated that he’d like to return to the team as a captain or vice-captain at some stage.

Speaking in an interview last September, Ian Poulter said, as quoted by Golfweek:

"I've made peace. I won my singles match – I'm undefeated! That was a big moment for me. As difficult as it was for Europe to lose that match, I was thinking, will I ever play another Ryder Cup match? At the age of 47 or 49, am I going to be too old? I definitely knew that going into that singles match.

Hopefully, going forward, I can be part of a team at some stage. Maybe not playing, but if I can help to captain or vice-captain – or just be there for the young guys that need a bit of support, because they're big, stressful weeks. They're very demanding."

It is pertinent to note that the decision regarding LIV golfers’ role in the 2025 Ryder Cup remains unclear. Fans will have to wait and observe if Luke Donald allows names like Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood back on the team sheet.