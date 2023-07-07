"It would definitely help" - Ian Poulter believes new chiefs for the PGA x LIV merger would be the key to making it work

After a month of the PGA, DPWT, and PIF merger news, Majesticks GC's co-captain Ian Poulter believes that new chiefs should be appointed for things to work better.

Poulter is currently at Centurion Club for the ninth event of the league's 2023 season. He was vocal about the current executives being changed for good.

"Yes. People need to be accountable for their actions." Poulter was quoted as sayingby the Telegraph. "It would definitely help. Shall we say there needs to be changes."

Ian Poulter at the LIV Golf Andalucia (via Getty images)

The PGA, DP World Tour, and PIF merger framework claimed that the tours will find a way so that LIV golfers can return to their respective tours.

But according to Ian Poulter, if the old executives remain in power, the LIV golfers will not get much help in getting back to either the American or European golf circuit.

Ian Poulter's teammate Lee Westwood and other LIV golfers on the PGA x LIV merger

Majesticks GC player Lee Westwood agreed with his teammate Ian Poulter on the long-standing golf circuits having a similar structure to LIV Golf.

He said:

"LIV was a direct threat to their [the PGA Tour’s] existence so they had to come up with some way of combating it."

Lee Westwood took a direct attacking route after he claimed that RBC signed a deal for Aramco when the sponsorship for Canadian Open was required.

He added:

"He sat in front of the RBC sign [which sponsored the Canadian Open] when they [RBC] did the deal for Aramco [the Saudi government-owned oil company] to go public and make all that money from Saudi Arabia."

The DP World Tour, on the other hand, has pertinently shared that the 'rebels' who resigned from the tour will be given their card back only after they pay fines to Wentworth.

Cameron Smith at the LIV Golf Andalucia (via Getty Images)

Despite several PGA executives claiming that Jay Monahan will have all the rights to decide the breakaway series' future, a number of LIV golfers have been confident about the league staying and continuing.

Before their ninth event this season, Cameron Smith sounded confident about the league not going anywhere.

He said:

"I really can't see LIV Golf going away. I think team golf is here to stay, and if you asked every one of us out here, all the 48 guys, I think everyone has such a good time and everyone enjoys what they're doing out here."

Smith added:

"They love the competition, and like Graeme said, that team element really brings three or four guys really close that perhaps weren’t before… It's good to see. It's unique. I don't think it's going anywhere."

The controversial LIV Golf has already completed one year and nearing its second season finale.

Poll : 0 votes