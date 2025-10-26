  • home icon
  • ‘It honestly helps to get hurt at times’: Max Homa reflects on bogey-free round at the Bank of Utah Championship 

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 26, 2025 11:38 GMT
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Max Homa (Image Source: Imagn)

Max Homa played a bogey-free round on the second day of the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship on Friday. The American golfer had a tough time playing on the PGA Tour in 2025, and he struggled to make it to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

However, this week, Homa delivered an impressive performance and settled in the top 15 after three rounds. On Friday, he made five birdies for a bogey-free round despite some struggles to walk on the greens. In the post-round press conference, he opened up about his performance. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Just not a good golf course to walk. Walking uphill is really hard because I can't flex it, so that sucked. But in some way like, I mean, yesterday I played so well and I just get in my own way so much. It honestly helps to get hurt at times because I don't remember thinking about my golf swing, I don't remember thinking about really anything much. Just get it through. Get it to the house.
" If I hit a bad shot but it was in play, I was happy with it? So, yeah, I think you learn a lot from that. Hopefully I can get this thing figured out. Just was like not very fun walking. Over the ball it's fine. Through the hit is not great, but it's manageable," he added.
Max Homa played another round of 66 on Saturday and settled in a tie for 11th place with Austin Cook, Sebastian Moss, Sam Ryder, and Takumi Kanaya.

This season on the PGA Tour, Homa had a pretty tough time on the greens. He started with a T26 finish at The Sentry, then withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open.

He settled in T53 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and missed the cut in five other tournaments. However, he had some decent finishes as well, such as a T5 at the John Deere Classic and a T18 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Max Homa spotted limping at the Bank of Utah Championship

During the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship, Max Homa was seen in visible pain on the golf course. A video of him was shared by golf analyst Matt Gannon on his X (formerly Twitter) account, in which the American struggled to walk on the course.

However, despite the pain, Max Homa had a good outing. After the second round, Homa was asked if he considered withdrawing from the competition. In response, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"For a moment, only just because if it doesn't get better I just couldn't see myself doing this for two more days. But, yeah, probably not. I just can't. I don't want to do that. I love being here. I really like how my golf game feels. It's my last event of the year and it's just annoying to walk, so I can deal with that."

Meanwhile, after three rounds, Michael Brennan found himself in contention to win this week. He took the lead in the game at 17-under, followed by Matt McCarty, who settled at 15-under in solo second place.

