"It hurts" - Sergio Garcia provides massive update on his health after leaving Hong Kong

LIV Golf star Sergio Garcia spoke with the media after the Fireballs won their third consecutive tournament of the season. Garcia finished the tournament at even par a week after he won his second individual LIV Golf title in Hong Kong.

Garcia's first individual LIV Golf win came last July at LIV Golf Andalucía in Spain. He dominated at LIV Golf Hong Kong last week, finishing three shots ahead of Dean Burmester.

While speaking to the media, Garcia discussed his health. He was grappling with an illness following his victory last week in Hong Kong.

"Yeah, I don't know. I was feeling great, obviously, after Hong Kong. Came back here, I was fine the first couple of days, and then just around Tuesday night I started feeling a little bit congested. Obviously Wednesday it was okay. We had a nice practice round. But I could feel like I wasn't breathing as well," Garcia said during a press conference on March 16.

Garcia said his condition worsened on Thursday, one day before the tournament began.

"Thursday I was feeling quite badly, and the doctor, Dr. Ira, he looked at me, he told me I had bronchitis, which I still have. He gave me some medicine. Thursday night I had -- well, Thursday afternoon I had 102.4 fever, so I wasn't feeling great," Garcia added.

Garcia said his health improved but it was still difficult to handle playing in the heat over the weekend. He noted that he's still dealing with chest congestion and discomfort.

"But then it seems like the meds kicked in at night, and my fever kind of broke. That was great. But obviously my chest, every time I cough, it hurts. The last couple of days the congestion has kind of gone to my nose. In these conditions, in this weather, as hot as it is, it was tough for me to keep it going throughout the whole day. Obviously as the day was going on I was getting a bit more tired because of the lack of energy because of how I was feeling," Garcia mentioned.

Garcia also said he was glad his health didn't force him to withdraw and that he was still able to help his team secure another win. The Fireballs have been dominant this season, in large part due to Garcia's strong play in 2025.

"But I still tried to give it everything I have. I was obviously a little disappointed the way I finished today because I was fighting really hard, but I'm glad that I didn't cost the team the win, obviously," Garcia said.

Garcia is expected to play in The Masters next month, a tournament that he won in 2017. He played in two majors last year, The Masters and the U.S. Open. He missed the cut at The Masters but played well at the U.S. Open, finishing tied for 12th place at Pinehurst.

Garcia says David Puig should get Ryder Cup consideration

The Fireballs after their win at LIV Golf Singapore (via Getty)

Garcia added that he believes fellow Spaniard, David Puig, should get Ryder Cup consideration, given the success he's had on LIV.

"Obviously he's a great player, and he's becoming an even greater player. It's nice to see him develop and grow up and find his game and what ticks him and what makes him go to the level that he's been playing," Garcia said.

Since the 2023 Ryder Cup, Puig has won twice on the Asian Tour and had success on LIV Golf. At 23 years old, Puig has never played in a Ryder Cup before. Puig was a golf star at Arizona State University. He enrolled in 2019 before turning pro in 2022.

