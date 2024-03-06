“It’ll be a ratings disaster” “Good call” – Fans react to 2024 Presidents Cup Captain Mike Weir’s decision to not have LIV golfers on his team

International Presidents Cup team captain Mike Weir has made it clear that the LIV-associated players will not be selected in this year's edition in Montreal.

The 2024 Presidents Cup is set to take place at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, from September 24 to 29. Weir, who was the first Canadian to compete in the biennial event has been appointed as the International team's captain.

On Tuesday, March 5, Weir was present at the Bay Hill where he answered several questions from the media. On the question of the participation of Saudi-backed golfers in the upcoming Presidents Cup, he said it was not an option as they were not going to be eligible.

Weir said as per Golf Digest:

"I guess the flip side is they knew that when they left … that they weren't gonna be part of that. I think some of that's one of the reasons some guys struggled with going because they loved it so much and they want to be part of it."

"Certainly I want the best players internationally to be playing in this. Hopefully we come to a point that they are. It's just unfortunate situation that we're in right now. Maybe in Chicago in 2026, they are. … It’s a shame, but I like our team. Our team looks great right now,” he added.

Fans online had a mixed reaction to the LIV-associated players' nonparticipation in the Presidents Cup. While many understood that it was a PGA Tour run-event, some fans believed it was a horrible decision.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"It’ll be a ratings disaster. Nice work," one fan wrote.

"Good call..gonna get smashed..again," another commented.

"This event will die after this occurrence. Well done big Mike," one fan commented.

"Interesting to see PGAT sycophants attack LIV and terming PIF as blood money, and being completely mum about Canada's advocacy for Israeli genocide in Palestine...PGAT's hypocrisy is the reason for its downfall, seems like their fans follow suit," another chimed in.

"Why don’t we get rid of the presidents cup, where the US team just dominates every time and start the bi annual PGA vs LIV cup and actually get to watch a competitive team event?" one fan asked.

Here's a look at some more reactions:

Who won the last Presidents Cup?

The 14th Presidents Cup took place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from September 22 to 25, 2022. Davis Love III was the US' captain and Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, Kevin Kisner were the playing members.

For the International team, Trevor Immelman was appointed as non-playing captain. His team included the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Sung-Jae Im, Tom Kim, Corey Conners, Adam Scott, Mito Pereira, K.H. Lee, Sebastián Muñoz, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Pendrith, Si-woo Kim, Cameron Davis as squad members.

After four days, five rounds, and three playing formats, team US beat the visitors 17.5-12.5. Since the inception of the event, the United States has dominated with 12 wins while the International Team has won just once and shared the title another time.