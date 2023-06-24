"It’s not even the correct phone number" - Fans react to video claiming USGA confirming Rory McIlroy's 'incorrect' drop at the US Open

Rory McIlroy was granted a 'free drop' on the 14th hole of Los Angeles Country Club during the 2023 US Open. The Northern Irish golfer hit a shot that landed on the sand fairway lining, making it tough to take. The officials granted him a 'free drop' under US Open Championship regulation 16.3.

Golf fans, on the other hand, were outraged by the decision. Big Boy Pants, a Youtuber, recently released a video saying that he called the United States Golf Association (USGA) to discuss the free drop ruling. He claimed that the officials confirmed the judgment was erroneous.

A guy, who Big Boy Pants said was from the USGA, was overheard saying:

"Yeah, I mean, I think it was ultimately an incorrect drop at the direction of the referee."

LIV Golf Nation shared a short clip of the Youtube video on its Twitter account, saying:

"United States Golf Association (USGA) confirms Rory McIlroy's drop on hole 14 at LACC was incorrect. Thank you, @Bigboypantsgolf for doing the job the corrupt golf media refuses to do."

Fans questioned the authenticity of the footage in the post's comments section, claiming that the USGA number was also incorrect. One user wrote:

"Listen to the full video and look at usga rules number. It’s not even the correct phone number."

People also inquired about the caller's identity and job. They wrote:

"A little bit of context for this video would help. Who is the person on the video and whose voice is it?"

"One intern at @USGA who didn’t know he was being recorded claims a statement is coming…"

"Who is he talking to, name, organisation and title?"

Despite being given a free drop in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open, McIlroy battled on Sunday, finishing with a birdie and a bogey. He finished second in the major competition to Wyndham Clark.

Rory McIlroy made the first ace on the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy made the first ace on the PGA Tour on Thursday, June 22nd at the 2023 Travelers Championship. During the opening round of the PGA Tour event, he made an eagle on the eighth hole.

In the opening round of the Travelers Championship, McIlroy made five birdies, five bogeys, and an ace. He finished in tenth place after playing the second round of 64 with eight birdies and a double bogey.

Rory McIlroy playing at the 2023 Travelers Championship - Round Two (Image via Getty)

Rory McIlroy is in contention to win the Travelers Championship following his outstanding performance in the second round. He said:

"After the hole-in-one on eight yesterday, to make double bogey there today it's sort of like may as well have just made two threes. Overall it was just better, way better on the greens and I played a good round of golf to get myself back in the tournament today."

The Travelers Championship is underway at TPC Rivers Highlands, with the final scheduled for Sunday, June 25.

