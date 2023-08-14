Lilia Vu has surpassed all expectations and achieved a phenomenal feat by winning the 2023 US Women's Open. The 25-year old has had an exceptional year, winning 2 major championships including the Chevron Championship.

Furthermore, she also rose to the top of the women's world rankings and currently sits above everyone else. Vu started the competition at No. 6 and soon reserved the top spot for herself after her spectacular victory.

Lilia Vu spoke about her incredible season, reflecting on her No. 1 ranking:

"Being the best in the world, that's just crazy to me. Just thinking about the struggle I had this year and just to come out with that has been -- it's just incredible." (via the LPGA Twitter page)

Vu has had a meteoric rise in the golf world and she credits her struggles and hard work for this newfound sucess. She has won the first three tournaments of her career in 2023. This exceptional feat has tied her with French golfer Celine Boutier for the most wins in a single season.

Lilia Vu had a record breaking legendary season

The achievements and standards set by Lilia Vu this year will be the cornerstone for many future women golfers. The American golfer has had a record breaking season this year where she has won big including many iconic awards.

Vu won the prestigious Annika Major award which recognizes the player who has the best record in all major championships of the LPGA Tour. Aditionally, she is also a 2x time major championship winner and a 2-time LPGA Tour winner.

Apart from that, Lilia Vu currently ranks 1st in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings. The 25-year old has been an inspiration to many young golfers out there. She will hope to repeat this feat next season as she has also clinched a spot on the US Solheim Cup team.

Vu believes in writing down all her goals at the start of the year and focuses on small things instead of taking up the bigger task. This gives her the optimum clarity to achieve many more victories in the future.