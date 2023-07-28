“It’s obviously very disappointing" - Bernhard Langer on cheating scandal at 2023 Ottawa Open, calls golfer's actions as 'foolish'          

Justin Doeden was caught cheating during the 2023 Ottawa Open last week. During the second round of the event, he made a seven-shot bogey on the 18th hole but revised the score to five after getting the sheet from the keeper.

When officials spotted the changes, they initiated an inquiry about the golfer. Justin withdrew from the event after the second round and later corroborated the cheating claim on Twitter.

He apologized for his mistake, saying:

"I am here to confess of the biggest mistake I have made in my life to date. I cheated in golf. This is not who I am. I let my sponsors down. I let my competitors down. I let my family down. I let myself down. I pray for your forgiveness. John 1:9."

Justin Doeden @jdoeden11 I am here to confess of the biggest mistake I have made in my life to date. I cheated in golf. This is not who I am. I let my sponsors down. I let my competitors down. I let my family down. I let myself down. I pray for your forgiveness. John 1:9 @acaseofthegolf1

Justin Doeden's apologies elicited varied emotions, with some criticizing him for accepting the mistake after being exposed, while others praising him for doing so.

Bernhard Langer discussed the scandal during his pre-tournament conference at the 2023 Senior Open on Wednesday, July 26. He expressed his disappointment at seeing anyone cheat in golf. Langer stated:

“It’s obviously very disappointing when anybody cheats because the game of golf was built and founded on honesty and integrity and that’s what we try to teach our younger generations, and that’s what we all try to be, role models for that and uphold the rules."

“Let’s face it, golf is very unique in that way. What other sport penalizes yourself? If you’re a soccer player, and you kick the other guy, you go, I didn’t touch him, I didn’t do anything, would you ever say, I tripped this guy, you need to give a penalty. You’ll never see that, ever. Any other sport, tell me any sport, tennis, you always think it’s in," he added.

Langer went on to remark that it is difficult to detect alterations made to the golf ball. Even the high camera couldn't see the players' errors. He regards golf as a game of loyalty in which the players themselves punish them.

Adding to his statement, Bernhard Langer said:

“What I’m trying to say is golf is very unique where we penalize ourselves. I’ve done it to me. I had a 3-foot putt, I lined it up, I put my putter behind it, looked at the hole, I put it back. The ball moved marginally. Nobody saw it, not even a TV camera could pick it up, but I knew the line wasn’t where I had put it. I called for a ruling, and well, the rule is, you address it, you get a one-shot penalty, and that cost me $330,000, and I called it on myself. You don’t see that in any other sport.

Bernhard Langer's performance at the 2023 Senior Open

Bernard Langer played the opening round of 72 to finish within the top 20 after the first round of the 2023 Senior Open. He wrapped up with a score of 2 under.

The tournament is underway at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales with Miguel Angel Jimenez taking the lead after the first round on Thursday, July 27.

The Senior Open is scheduled to have its final round on Sunday, July 30.