"It's a serious flex" - Fans praise LIV Golf Singapore for adding $1.9T-worth brand as a sponsor

LIV Golf has brought in Aramco as the presenting sponsor for their Singapore event. The event is scheduled from March 14-16 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

According to Companies Market Cap, Aramco, reportedly the sixth-biggest in the world by market capital, is worth $1.9 trillion. The Saudi Arabian government owns 90 percent of the company. The country's sovereign wealth fund owns eight percent, while only two percent is available to the public.

PIF and PGA Tour are negotiating over a possible merger, with US President Donald Trump aiding the talks. While it has been reported that PIF will be gaining a six percent stake in PGA Tour Enterprises or a few seats on the board, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

LIV Golf had been known for the exorbitant signing amounts and cash prizes it shelled out to its players. Aramco coming on board as the presenting sponsor for LIV Golf Singapore could be a gesture from PIF that they will continue extending the league with the same kind of financial support they offer to their other sports ventures, amid the peace deal talks with PGA Tour.

JCAGOLFReport announced the news of the new sponsorship deal on their X account.

Fans rushed to the comment section to give their opinions on the news, with several praising the new partnership.

"It’s a serious flex. Actions speak louder than words," one wrote.

"What took 'em so long?" another wondered.

However, some fans were not supportive of the news.

"But in Tennis and F1 they are not burning hundreds of millions dollars a year! Playerwise and competionwise LIV is probably more successful than many thought! But economically they are probably burning more money than in there worst planned scenario!" one fan wrote.

"It’s totally meaningless," another chimed in.

"Not just 1 seat on the PGAT board, but also a membership to Augusta LOL," one fan commented on the caption.

"Love to watch countries piss money away. LIV is the joke of the sporting world. The best players play on the PGA Tour and they always will," another fan stated.

Who won the LIV Golf Singapore event in 2024?

Brooks Koepka and Ripper GC at LIV Golf Singapore 2024 (Image via Imagn)

In 2024, Brooks Koepka prevailed at the LIV Golf Singapore event. In the team category, Cameron Smith's Ripper GC dominated the field.

Koepka and Ripper GC will return to the tournament to defend their titles this year. Before LIV Golf jets off to Singapore, the league has one stop in Hong Kong in March.

The Hong Kong event, scheduled from March 7-9 at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, will mark the third event in LIV Golf's 2025 season. The previous two events were held in Riyadh and Adelaide in February. This time, the Saudi-backed circuit has 14 events on the calendar.

