Jason Day gives early weather update from Augusta ahead of The Masters 2025

Jason Day will make his 14th appearance at the Masters this week. The 89th edition of the tournament will be held at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, from April 10 to 13, 2025.

In a recent Instagram story, Day shared a glimpse of weather conditions at the Augusta National. He shared a picture of him with his caddie amid damp and cloudy conditions. He captioned his story:

"Rainy day in Augusta (purple umbrella emoji)"

Jason Day's Instagram Story

As per Accuweather, the weather during the major will be largely favorable. However, the second round on Friday, April 11, is predicted to be cloudy with a couple of showers, and a rain jacket may come in handy to the audience.

Jason Day gained significant attention for his attire in last year's tournament. The Australian golfer wore a white sweater vest with huge block letters that read "No. 313 Malbon Golf Championship" and extra baggy Malbon trousers during the tournament.

However, Day has said that his outfits would be toned down this year as organizers reviewed his outfit plans more closely this year due to past reactions. He said on Dan on Golf podcast:

"If they would have let us do what we first, like, put the scripting through to them, it would have been a lot crazier than last year," he said. " But, you know, it'll be toned down just because they have a little bit more, they asked to see the scripting before."

Talking about the change in approach because of last year's tournament, Day said:

"See, the funny thing was that they've never asked to see scripting of mine because I've always been pretty, you know, neutral and down the middle. And yeah, this year they asked because, obviously, what happened last year," he added.

Day has odds of +8000 to win the Masters 2025, as per FanDuel. Scheffler leads the odds at +550. The winner of the tournament will take home $3.6 million from a total prize purse of $20 million.

A look at Jason Day's record at Masters

Jason Day has competed in 13 Masters tournaments in his professional career. He has made the cut in 10 of them. He has had three top-5 and seven top-25 finishes.

Day's best performance came in his maiden appearance in 2011, where he tied for second with a score of 12-under. He lost by two strokes to South Africa's Charl Schwartzel. His other notable finishes include a third in 2013 and a T5 finish in 2019.

Let's take a look at Jason Day's performance at the Masters:

2011: T2 (276, -12)

2012: Missed Cut (76, +4)

2013: 3 (281, -7)

2014: T20 (290, +2)

2015: T28 (287, -1)

2016: T10 (289, +1)

2017: T22 (290, +2)

2018: T20 (286, -2)

2019: T5 (277, -11)

2020: Missed Cut (148, +4)

2021: Missed Cut (153, +9)

2023: T39 (293, +5)

2024: T30 (293, +5)

