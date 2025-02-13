After namedropping Tiger Woods in his statement while talking about his recent meeting with Donald Trump, Jay Monahan has clarified that the 82-time PGA Tour winner was not a part of it (meeting). The PGA Tour commissioner recently confirmed engaging in talks with the US President regarding the ongoing situation with LIV Golf.

Trump, an avid golfer himself, reportedly had a conversation with Monahan and Tour policy board member Adam Scott. As per reports, the trio exchanged words about the current situation of the PGA, which is looking for a peace negotiation with LIV Golf. Monahan has clarified that Woods was not present in person for the meeting but was there with them "in spirit".

Monahan's clarification has come at a time when the legendary golfer is grieving the loss of his mother, Kutilda Woods. Fans will not see Tiger Woods play in the Genesis Invitational but is likely to make his presence felt at some stage during the tournament.

"He (Tiger) was there with us in spirit. He had spent so much time and energy preparing for that meeting and what Adam and I were talking about was reflective of what Tiger was thinking and what our board was thinking," Monahan was quoted as saying by Golfweek.

Monahan gave reporters an update on negotiations with the Saudi PIF-backed league. On Wednesday, the duo had a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House itself. While talking about their time and revealing small details, Monahan mentioned that the deal with LIV Golf is progressing gradually.

“The statement that Adam, Tiger and I released I think really reflects our enthusiasm for that meeting and for that day. I think the meeting ultimately gets us one step closer to a deal being done, but there's a lot more work to do. Hopefully you sense my enthusiasm as I talk about it today,” Monahan mentioned.

Monahan went on to emphasize the position Trump holds in the whole scenario (as quoted by Golfweek):

"You look at his (Trump's) passion for the game, his knowledge and understanding of the game, he's very familiar with the PGA Tour, he's very familiar with the team at the Public Investment Fund. Like us, he has a very clear picture of what should happen and he wants to help. The game means that much to him. And he's the ultimate dealmaker, so having him in the mix is a great thing for the game,” Monahan added.

Tiger Woods mourns the loss of his mother before the Genesis Invitational

Woods may not have won the Genesis Invitational yet in his professional career, but he has plenty of memorable moments associated with it. The TGL co-founder has finished in the top 10 at the event four times. Woods is also a two-time runner-up at this PGA Tour signature event.

On Monday, Tiger Woods posted about his mother's death on his X account and thanked everyone for their words of support.

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out..."

The winner of the 2024 Mexico Open, Jake Knapp, will take Tiger Woods' place in the Genesis Invitational. The 72-man field for the $20 million golf tournament will begin on February 13. Hideki Matsuyama will defend his 2024 title against other PGA Tour pros vying for the top spot.

