Joel Dahmen drops a hilarious response when asked about shooting 61 at Mexico Open

Joel Dahmen dropped a hilarious response when asked if he could shoot 61 at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In the second round of the tournament, Aldrich Potgieter scored 61 with 10 birdies at Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

In a clip posted by PGA Tour on X, commentator Smylie Kaufman asked Dahmen if he could score 61 in scramble format. In a scramble, two or more players play on a team and the team chooses the best shot to play.

However, Dahmen interrupted Kaufman and said that he would play along in a scramble. Kaufman then asked how many "mulligans" Joel would need to score 61. For the unversed, mulligan is an extra shot taken by a golfer after a poor shot which is not counted in the official score. In response, the 37-year-old joked:

"12 mulligans and a scramble by myself"

Aldrich Potgieter carded 10-under 61 in the second round of his ninth start on the PGA Tour. He is currently leading the leaderboard with a score of 16-under. Meanwhile, Joel Dahmen after scoring 3-under 68 in the first round, scored 2-under 69 in the next 18 holes.

Dahmen successfully made his second cut in his fifth start in the 2025 season. He is currently tied for 40th with the likes of Erik van Rooyen and Thorbjorn Olesen. He missed the cut at the Sony Open, the American Express and WM Phoenix Open. He made the cut at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open where he tied for ninth.

How did Joel Dahmen perform in 2024?

Joel Dahmen had an underwhelming 2024 season on the PGA Tour. He played in 30 tournaments and made the cut in 19 of them. He managed only one top-10 finish and four top-25 finishes. He finished 124th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

His best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open where he tied for 10th. His other notable finishes include a T11 at the Players Championship and a T14 at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Let's take a look at Joel Dahmen's performance in 2024:

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Sony Open in Hawaii : T72

: T72 The American Express : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Farmers Insurance Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut WM Phoenix Open : T41

: T41 Cognizant Classic : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Puerto Rico Open : T49

: T49 THE PLAYERS Championship : T11

: T11 Valspar Championship : T49

: T49 Texas Children's Houston Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Valero Texas Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Corales Puntacana Championship : T67

: T67 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson : T62

: T62 Myrtle Beach Classic : T59

: T59 Charles Schwab Challenge : T56

: T56 RBC Canadian Open : T10

: T10 Rocket Mortgage Classic : T25

: T25 John Deere Classic : T46

: T46 ISCO Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Barracuda Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 3M Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Wyndham Championship : T64

: T64 Procore Championship : T50

: T50 Sanderson Farms Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Black Desert Championship : T40

: T40 Shriners Children's Open : Withdrawn

: Withdrawn ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP : T41

: T41 World Wide Technology Championship : T14

: T14 Butterfield Bermuda Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut The RSM Classic: T35

