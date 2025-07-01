John Deere Classic 2025 Monday qualifier: Latest additions to the PGA Tour field explored

The next stop for the PGA Tour players is the 2025 John Deere Classic. It's a regular event featuring a full-size field.

Ad

The Monday qualifier was the last opportunity for the players to secure their names in the field. After the 18-hole game, held at Pinnacle Country Club, four players qualified for this week's event. This included Zack Fischer, Carson Herron, Petr Hruby, and Josh Radcliff.

In the 18-hole qualifier round, Radcliff topped the leaderboard after carding a round of 9-under 63. He made three birdies on the front nine and carded six more on the back nine. Petr Hruby and Zack Fischer tied for second place, followed by Carson Herron in fourth place.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Austin Cook also entered the John Deere Classic field after Davis Riley withdrew from the event. There are some changes made to this week’s field ahead of the start of the competition.

On Saturday, June 28, Norman Xiong withdrew from the event, and he was replaced by Zac Blair. Danny Walker also opted out of the event and was replaced by Matt NeSmith. On Sunday, Aaron Baddeley withdrew, and he was replaced by James Hahn.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2025 John Deere Classic will start with its first round on Thursday, July 3, and will have its finale on July 6.

Who is playing at the 2025 John Deere Classic?

Davis Thompson, winner of the 2024 PGA: John Deere Classic (Image Source: Imagn)

Here is the field for the 2025 John Deere Classic:

Anders Albertson

Mason Andersen

James Hahn

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Will Chandler

Luke Clanton

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Pierceson Coody

Vince Covello

Trace Crowe

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

David Ford

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Jay Giannetto

Lucas Glover

Noah Goodwin

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Max Homa

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Ben James

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Jackson Koivun

Matt Kuchar

Michael La Sasso

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Henrik Norlander

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kaito Onishi

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Jeremy Paul

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

J.T. Poston

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Matthew Riedel

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent

Adam Schenk

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

Hayden Springer

Kyle Stanley

Sam Stevens

Jackson Suber

Preston Summerhays

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Alejandro Tosti

Brendan Valdes

Sami Valimaki

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Paul Waring

Vince Whaley

Tim Widing

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More