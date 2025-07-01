John Deere Classic 2025 Monday qualifier: Latest additions to the PGA Tour field explored

The next stop for the PGA Tour players is the 2025 John Deere Classic. It's a regular event featuring a full-size field.
The Monday qualifier was the last opportunity for the players to secure their names in the field. After the 18-hole game, held at Pinnacle Country Club, four players qualified for this week's event. This included Zack Fischer, Carson Herron, Petr Hruby, and Josh Radcliff.
In the 18-hole qualifier round, Radcliff topped the leaderboard after carding a round of 9-under 63. He made three birdies on the front nine and carded six more on the back nine. Petr Hruby and Zack Fischer tied for second place, followed by Carson Herron in fourth place.
Meanwhile, Austin Cook also entered the John Deere Classic field after Davis Riley withdrew from the event. There are some changes made to this week’s field ahead of the start of the competition.
On Saturday, June 28, Norman Xiong withdrew from the event, and he was replaced by Zac Blair. Danny Walker also opted out of the event and was replaced by Matt NeSmith. On Sunday, Aaron Baddeley withdrew, and he was replaced by James Hahn.
The 2025 John Deere Classic will start with its first round on Thursday, July 3, and will have its finale on July 6.
Who is playing at the 2025 John Deere Classic?
Here is the field for the 2025 John Deere Classic:
- Anders Albertson
- Mason Andersen
- James Hahn
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Will Chandler
- Luke Clanton
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Pierceson Coody
- Vince Covello
- Trace Crowe
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Taylor Dickson
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- David Ford
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Jay Giannetto
- Lucas Glover
- Noah Goodwin
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Max Homa
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Ben James
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Jackson Koivun
- Matt Kuchar
- Michael La Sasso
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Henrik Norlander
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Kaito Onishi
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Jeremy Paul
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Matthew Riedel
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Hayden Springer
- Kyle Stanley
- Sam Stevens
- Jackson Suber
- Preston Summerhays
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Alejandro Tosti
- Brendan Valdes
- Sami Valimaki
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Paul Waring
- Vince Whaley
- Tim Widing
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu