Jon Rahm says he is focused on preparing his new teammate for Australian fans: "It's quite unique"

Jon Rahm had an incredible start to the 2025 LIV Golf season as he finished T2 at Riyadh last week. The Spanish golfer will now compete in the 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide along with his new Legion XIII teammate, Tom Mckibbins.

During the pre-round press conference of the LIV Golf Adelaide, Rahm talked about Aussie fans and said he trying to get his new teammate Mckibbins ready for the same.

"Trying to get Tom ready for what it is going to be like. But I don't think you can possibly explain what the Aussie fans are like and how close to the fairways they are right?" Rahm said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

He continued:

"Like, when you stand in on some of those tees, all you see is fairway heads and then trees, right? Like there's no in-between. So it's quite unique. And it's very difficult to find a better atmosphere," Rahm said.

However, Jon Rahm said it is a lot of fun, adding:

"And, you know, the Australian fans not having had the as big as strong field as this one, very often in their lives in general, I think, embrace it very well, and they know how to have fun as well, and have fun with it. So make it much more interesting and entertaining for all of us," Jon Rahm concluded.

Jon Rahm's new teammate, Tom McKibbin, has had a great start to his LIV Golf career as he carded -10 and remained T15 for the event, while Adrian Meronk won the event with a score of -17.

2025 LIV Golf Riyadh leaderboard

Adrian Meronk LIV Golf: Greenbrier - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Here's the complete leaderboard of last week's 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh:

1. Adrian Meronk -17

-17 T2. Jon Rahm -15

-15 T2. Sebastian Muñoz -15

-15 T4. Dean Burmester -14

-14 T4. Lucas Herbert -14

-14 T6. David Puig -13

-13 T6. Sergio Garcia -13

-13 T6. Marc Leishman -13

-13 T6. Bryson DeChambeau -13

-13 T6. Tyrrell Hatton -13

-13 11. Caleb Surratt -12

-12 T12. Bubba Watson -11

-11 T12. Sam Horsfield -11

-11 T12. Anirban Lahiri -11

-11 T15. Ben Campbell -10

-10 T15. Tom McKibbin -10

-10 T15. Matthew Wolff -10

-10 T18. Cameron Tringale -9

-9 T18. Thomas Pieters -9

-9 T18. Paul Casey -9

-9 T21. Jason Kokrak -8

-8 T21. Peter Uihlein -8

-8 T21. Harold Varner III -8

-8 T21. Graeme McDowell -8

-8 T25. Wade Ormsby -7

-7 T25. Louis Oosthuizen -7

-7 T25. Cameron Smith -7

-7 T25. Carlos Ortiz -7

-7 T25. Lee Westwood -7

-7 T30. Brendan Steele -6

-6 T30. Ollie Schniederjans -6

-6 T30. Ian Poulter -6

-6 T33. Luis Masaveu -5

-5 T33. Frederik Kjettrup -5

-5 T33. Charl Schwartzel -5

-5 T33. Danny Lee -5

-5 T33. Matt Jones -5

-5 T33. Brooks Koepka -5

-5 T33. Joaquin Niemann -5

-5 T40. Richard Bland -4

-4 T40. Chieh-Po Lee -4

-4 T42. Charles Howell III -3

-3 T42. Abraham Ancer -3

-3 T44. Patrick Reed -2

-2 T44. Talor Gooch -2

-2 T44. Dustin Johnson -2

-2 T44. Martin Kaymer -2

-2 48. Henrik Stenson -1

-1 T49. Anthony Kim E

E T49. Yubin Jang E

E T49. Mito Pereira E

E T52. Branden Grace +1

+1 T52. Kevin Na +1

+1 54. Andy Ogletree +3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback