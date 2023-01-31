Judge denies LIV Golf’s request to expand discovery in its antitrust lawsuit to Augusta members

A federal magistrate turned down LIV Golf's request to broaden the discovery to include communication with members of Augusta National on Monday. The Saudi-backed series filed a case in which they mentioned including members of Augusta National and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in their antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

In their last week's filing, LIV Golf's lawyers wrote:

"(case has) shown that the Your delivered these threats not only through its own executive and employees but by dispatching other influential persons on its behalf."

As part of her decision, Magistrate Susan van Keulen wrote on Monday that LIV Golf's attempt to include 10 Augusta National Golf Club members was not proportionate to what was needed, and it was also overly burdensome as she rejected their request.

In her statement, Keulen stated:

“The cited documents [in LIV Golf’s Jan. 23 filing] do not implicate in any way the subpoenaed parties. Nor do they reflect communications by or between the identified additional targets. Indeed, for the most part, the identified targets appear merely as names on lists or in other oblique references made by others. Any connection between an identified target and a subpoenaed party, based on the cited documents, is highly speculative.”

It is important to note that LIV Golf allegedly accused banking executive Warren Stephens and former Secretary of State Rice of influencing the US Department of Justice so that they do not inquire about the tour.

"Mess with ANGC?" Fans react to the court decision on LIV Golf

Nuclr Golf took to its Twitter account to share the news, with a caption saying:

"A federal judge denied a request by LIV Golf to expand discovery in its antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to include communication with 10 Augusta National members, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.”

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF : “A federal judge denied a request by LIV Golf to expand discovery in its antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to include communication with 10 Augusta National members, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.” (Via #NEW : “A federal judge denied a request by LIV Golf to expand discovery in its antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to include communication with 10 Augusta National members, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.” (Via @AP 🚨#NEW: “A federal judge denied a request by LIV Golf to expand discovery in its antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to include communication with 10 Augusta National members, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.” (Via @AP)

Fans jumped into the comments section to say:

"Plenty of legal and political friendships within the ANGC membership. I'm sure that's purely a coincidence."

John Conrad @jerichsen66 @NUCLRGOLF @AP Plenty of legal and political friendships within the ANGC membership. I'm sure that's purely a coincidence. @NUCLRGOLF @AP Plenty of legal and political friendships within the ANGC membership. I'm sure that's purely a coincidence.

Another stated:

"Mess with ANGC?"

LIV Golf and the PGA Tour have been mired in controversies for over a year. The legitimate battle is only getting worse with time, as the fight is not limited to social media or the internet.

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed recently landed in hot water after the two engaged in a nasty fight during the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Reed allegedly wished McIlroy a happy new year on the course, but the world number one gave him the silent treatment. The LIV Golf player lost his temper and threw a tee at Rory.

LIV golfers are deprived of playing on the PGA Tour, however, they can compete on the DP World Tour until the court hearing is scheduled for next month.

PGA Tour and LIV golf have been battling a legal battle since the inception of the controversial series. However, the DP World Tour barred the players from playing in the events towards the end of 2022, and in return, the LIV Golf filed a lawsuit.

The hearing is pending for February and until LIV players are allowed to compete with PGA Tour and DP Tour players on the European Tour, while they are barred from playing on the American Tour.

Last month, LIV Golfers also received an invitation to compete in the Masters scheduled in April.

Poll : 0 votes