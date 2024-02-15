Shane Lowry is known for expressing his opinions in a direct and concrete way. According to the player himself, this was the way he addressed Jon Rahm when they reported his move to LIV Golf. "Just don't go there and kind of s**t on the tours," Lowry told him.

The Irishman was a guest on the Barstool Sports "Fore Play" podcast recently. There, Shane Lowry shared an excerpt of conversations that took place during the European team's chat about the 2023 Ryder Cup.

As Shane Lowry told "Fore Play", Jon Rahm wrote in the chat once the whole issue of his move to LIV Golf became known. Lowry said that several players expressed their feelings there, and that he personally responded as follows:

"That’s your choice. Just don’t go there and kind of s**t on the tours, like some people did. Go there and go gracefully and do what you have to do."

Jon Rahm reported his decision to sign with LIV Golf in early December 2023. His 2023 Ryder Cup teammate, Tyrrell Hatton, followed in January 2024 to join his team, Legion XIII.

Shane Lowry's thoughts on Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf

This is not the first time Shane Lowry has spoken about his views on Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf. In an interview with The Irish Independent in December 2023, he had this to say:

"I think what Jon said about growing the game and stuff that’s obviously what they have to say. They’ve signed on the dotted line. They’ve been told by the communications team that this is what you say when you’re asked this and you have no other choice really because they own you now."

Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf was a turning point in the world of golf. After that moment, a player who was openly opposed to that circuit, such as Rory McIlroy, changed his position and has even asked to be allowed to return to the PGA Tour.

Others, such as Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler, have not had the same opinion. For the latter, there must be some kind of punishment for LIV Golf players to return to the PGA Tour.