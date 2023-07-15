“Just get the putter out” – Fans divided as Byeong Hun An chose to wedge on the green instead of a putt at Scottish Open 2023

Byeong Hun An opted to play with a wedge on the greens instead of a putt at the 2023 Scottish Open. The event is currently taking place at The Renaissance Golf Club, and Hun An finished in eighth position after playing on 50-holes.

During the event's second round, Byeong Hun An used a wedge to take a shot. The DP World Tour shared a short clip of him on its Twitter account with a caption:

"Wait, what?! @ByeongHunAn, brings out a wedge on the green."

Fans were taken aback while witnessing him play with the wedge. They jumped into the comments section saying that the wedge would destroy the greens and that he should instead use a putter.

"There’s no need for that. Just get the putter out," one fan commented.

"That should be banned. On the green you should putt"

The golfer defended himself in the comments section.

"It wasn’t on the green guys so chill," Hun An wrote

Here are some more reactions from the fans:

Byeong Hun An kicked off the 2023 Scottish Open with two consecutive birdies on the second and third holes. On the sixth hole, he made another birdie. The South Korean golfer played a bogey-free round of 61 on Thursday.

He carded only three birdies and three bogeys on Friday to finish with an even-par 70. The third round of the competition has begun, and Hun An has completed 50 holes with two birdies and two bogeys.

Byeong Hun An scored the lowest of his PGA Tour career at the 2023 Scottish Open

Byeong Hun An shot a PGA Tour career-low nine-under par 61 in the first round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. On Thursday, he had a bogey-free round with nine birdies.

The Seoul native said about his performance:

“I couldn't play any better. I drove it well and hit it well and chipped it well and putted well. That's a clean scorecard. Overall, very relaxed out there and weather was nice, too. I like links golf. It's different than the courses we play in the U.S. You just have to land it in different spots.

"I really like it as long as the weather is nice. I prefer warm weather but on a links course, I feel comfortable no matter what. I feel like I'm back home. This is the Tour I started my professional career. It's been great coming back. It can get tricky hitting shots into the greens but I think I did well today", he added.

It's worth noting that a long broomstick putter entered his bag and helped him enhance his game.

Hun An stated about his equipment change:

“This is my fourth week with it. I feel very comfortable. When we switched, I talked to other fellows who use the broomstick putter, guys like Adam [Scott] and Si Woo [Kim]. I asked them for the pros and cons and they all said, it looked good. We are trying to get my hands out of the stroke and the long putter helps me a lot with that. I've been putting pretty decent over the past couple weeks. I just need more time with it.”

The Scottish Open will have its final round scheduled to take place on Sunday.