Justin Thomas defends Keegan Bradley and the US Ryder Cup team after fans callout players no tie and sneakers look

Justin Thomas has stepped in to defend captain Keegan Bradley and the rest of Team USA after their outfit choice at the 2025 Ryder Cup gala sparked heavy backlash.The American squad attended Tuesday night’s event at Sands Point, New York, wearing dark suits without ties and pairing them with sneakers instead of dress shoes. Photos of the group quickly spread online, with many golf fans calling the look “lazy” and “inappropriate” for a formal occasion.Instagram account Zire Golf shared screenshots of reactions, including a post from Barstool Sports’ Captain Cons, who wrote that the team appeared “incredibly sloppy” and should “look sharp, play sharp.” Other users labeled the sneakers-with-suits trend “absolutely repulsive” and “Zero class.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostResponding on Wednesday, Justin Thomas clarified that the players were not responsible for the styling:“I’ll go ahead and defend cap that he and the team have zero say in what we wear haha,” Thomas wrote on Instagram.Screenshot of Justin Thomas on ziregolf's post (via @ziregolf)Team USA includes World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, along with captain’s picks Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.Justin Thomas brings Ryder Cup experience to the United States teamJustin Thomas enters the 2025 Ryder Cup as one of Team USA’s most seasoned players, carrying 13 career matches into the week at Bethpage Black. No other American has more than eight appearances, and four of the 12 players are making their debut.Justin Thomas has 7 individual wins, 4 losses, and 2 ties, and he has never lost a Sunday singles match. Despite that resume, he downplayed the idea that he’s the team’s elder statesman.“I don’t know if I’m quite ready to call myself the veteran, because I think I associate the veteran with an older player, and I’m just not quite ready for that yet. But it’s coming at me head on. It’s just the reality,” Thomas said.Thomas added that the team shares leadership and doesn’t depend on just one person.“I know that I’m one of the leaders on the team. But I don’t think there’s necessarily one person on the team. That’s kind of what has made this group, you know, this age group or whatever you want to call it, a little bit different and special.”Justin Thomas has played in three Ryder Cups. His record:2023: Marco Simone – 1–2–12021: Whistling Straits – 2–1–12018: Le Golf National – 4–1–0Team Europe won the last Ryder Cup in 2023 in Rome, and now Team USA is aiming to reclaim the trophy. The event will run Friday through Sunday at the Black Course in Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale, New York.