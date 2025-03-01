Justin Thomas has a one-word reaction to former PGA Tour champ's TGL hole-in-one

Justin Thomas had a one-word reaction after former PGA Tour player Smylie Kaufman recorded an unofficial hole-in-one on the 135-yard "On the Rocks" par three hole on the TGL simulator. The video was shared by The Smylie Show on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, co-host of The Smylie Show, Kaufman alongside Charlie Hulme before making the shot joked about the possibility of making TGL history by scoring a hole-in-one. Kaufman asked:

"Nobody's made a hole-in-one in TGL?"

Hulme confirmed, "Not on a par three. That is correct."

Kaufman took his swing and the ball perfectly landed towards the hole. Both men erupted into celebrations. He said:

"I gotta call my mom, I gotta tell my kid."

Following the hole-in-one, Kaufman physically picked up the ball from the hole, despite the virtual TGL simulator. He then called Justin Thomas, who immediately asked if that was the first hole-in-one. Kaufman showed him the moment to which Thomas advised him to use the Hammer to potentially double the points for the hole:

"I would hammer if I were you."

The Smylie Show captioned the video on X:

"On The Rocks. 135-yard par three. ☝️ Come along for a roller coaster ride with @SmylieKaufman10 - a callout for @Jerrythekid21, a FaceTime with @JustinThomas34, and a ball at the bottom of the cup (thanks to some screen-zone-to-green-zone magic by the @TGL crew 😂) And make sure you're subscribed to our YouTube - Smylie re-creates the top shots of the TGL season, coming."

Justin Thomas later quoted the video on X and simply wrote:

"Electric"

Kaufman also called out golf influencer Jersey Jerry who took 37 hours and 2,627 shots to make an ace on the simulator in early 2023. TGL's official page also reacted to the hole-in-one and said that Smylie Kaufman and Jersey Jerry's rivalry had intensified following the hole-in-one.

Has Justin Thomas' TGL team advanced to playoffs?

Justin Thomas plays for the Atlanta Drive Golf Club. The three other team members are Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover.

Atlanta Drive Golf Club is one of the three teams that has secured its place in the TGL playoffs with three matches to go. The team won three of its four matches against Boston, Los Angeles and New York. Its only defeat came up against The Bay Golf Club.

Let's take a look at the TGL standings after 12 matches:

The Bay Golf Club: 8 points, 4 win in 4 matches Los Angeles Golf Club: 7 points, 3 wins and 1 overtime loss in 4 matches Atlanta Drive GC: 6 points, 3 wins in 4 matches New York Golf Club: 3 points, 1 win and 1 overtime loss in 4 matches Jupiter Links GC: 2 points, 1 win in 4 matches Boston Common Golf: 1 point, 0 wins and 1 overtime loss in 4 matches

