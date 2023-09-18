“Kick some a**” – Sahith Theegala gives a strong reply to Justin Thomas congratulating him for the 2023 Fortinet Championship win

The 2023 Fortinet Championship had multiple storylines. While the top spot goes to Sahith Theegala's first PGA Tour win at the Silverado Country Club, Justin Thomas's return to form could not be ignored as well.

The PGA Tour shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), in which Theegala and Thomas were seen creating a wholesome moment at Napa Valley. The latter was heard congratulating the champion by saying:

"Congratulations Man. Well Deserved, well earned."

Sahith Theegala replied to Justin Thomas in the most epic way and gave best wishes for the upcoming Ryder Cup 2023.

"Go kick some a** in a couple of weeks," he said.

Theegala has been phenomenal so far in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour. The win at the 2023 Fortinet Championship was a long due that came after consistent performance over the past few months.

How much did Sahith Theegala and Justin Thomas win at the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

Sahith Theegala defeated solo second-ranked Kim Seong-Hyeon by a margin of two strokes to clinch his first title on the PGA Tour. After starting his campaign with a 4 under 68 in the opening round at the Silverado Country Club in Napa Valley, he did not look to hold back.

Theegala went on to card 8 under 64 in the second round and followed it with a 5 under 67 in the third round. Having already secured a decent lead entering the final round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship, the American golfer shot another round of 4 under 68 to clinch the first FedEx Cup fall event's title.

Justin Thomas showcased some spark as well. The two-time major champion began with a decent 3 under 69 on Thursday. He followed it with a much better round of 5 under 67 in the second round of the tournament.

The 30-year-old golfer recorded his best of the four rounds on Saturday. He carded a bogey-free 7 under 65 with the help of an eagle and five birdies. Although his fourth round was not up to the mark, as he shot a par 72 on Sunday, Thomas managed to finish on the solo fifth rank on the leaderboard.

Sahith Theegala took home the mega prize of $1,512,000, while Justin Thomas earned a paycheck of $344,400.

Below is the payout for the golfers who finished inside the top 20 in the 2023 Fortinet Championship:

WIN: Sahith Theegala - $1,512,000

2: S.H. Kim - $915,600

3: Cam Davis - $579,600

4: Eric Cole - $411,600

5: Justin Thomas - $344,400

6: Brendon Todd - $304,500

T7: Troy Merritt - $255,150

T7: Max Homa - $255,150

T7: Callum Tarren - $255,150

T7: Matt Kuchar - $255,150

T11: Matthias Schwab - $195,300

T11: J.J. Spaun - $195,300

T11: Peter Malnati - $195,300

T14: Dylan Wu - $153,300

T14: Sam Ryder - $153,300

T14: K.H. Lee - $153,300

T17: Doug Ghim - $132,300

T17: Mark Hubbard - $132,300

T19: Martin Laird - $99,540

T19: Carson Young - $99,540

T19: Jason Dufner - $99,540

T19: Hank Lebioda - $99,540

T19: Chad Ramey - $99,540

T19: Robby Shelton - $99,540

Justin Thomas will now travel to Rome with the United States team for the upcoming Ryder Cup, which commences on September 29. While Sahith Theegala will potentially be seen at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which starts next week after the biennial event.