Korn Ferry Tour pro James Nicholas reveals $255,000 earning season's expenses

Korn Ferry Tour player James Nicholas opened up about his spending this season on the circuit. The American golfer has earned around $255,057 from this season and ended up spending around $151,249. He broke down his expenses in a video he shared on his Instagram account.The biggest expense was his caddie payment. James Nicholas spent around $37,400 as the base payment for his caddie and around $20,940 in bonuses. His accommodations, as he had traveled for events with his wife, cost him around $27,747. Flight expenses were $17,036, and he spent around $12,809 on food.James Nicholas is pretty active on social media, and he spent around $13,100 on his YouTube team, $4,661 on rental cars, $2,650 on trainers, and around $3,601 on other miscellaneous things.He had earned around $173,507 from the Korn Ferry Tour and $1,711.50 from mini Tour events. He earned $35,900 in bonuses and received $43,544 for his T61 finish at the US Open.Nicholas shared the video on his Instagram with a caption:&quot;This more or less than you thought?! You can definitely do it a bit cheaper than I do, but I’ve always found that spending a bit more for comfort and ease is worth it over the long season! This doesn’t include any of my sponsors or social media deals etc, but I can do a video on how to find sponsors and deals if that’s interests anyone!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJames Nicholas had a decent time playing on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025 but missed out on earning a PGA Tour card.A look into James Nicholas’ 2025 seasonHere are the earnings and finishes of James Nicholas on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025:The Bahamas Golf Classic: Cut (63, 75) $0The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic: Cut (75, 67) $0The Panama Championship: Cut (72, 73) $0Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard: T19 (65, 69, 74, 64) $11,400.00118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro: T29 (68, 65, 67, 70) $6,575.00Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank: Cut (75, 70) $0Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf &amp; Athletic Club: T13 (69, 68, 68, 70) $19,750.00LECOM Suncoast Classic: Cut (69, 73) $0Veritex Bank Championship: T10 (68, 61, 66, 65) $20,206.25Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya: Cut (74, 74) $0AdventHealth Championship: Cut (73, 74) $0Visit Knoxville Open: W/D (79) $0UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH: T26 (68, 67, 68, 70) $7,347.50BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX: Cut (70, 75) $0Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open: T23 (63, 73, 67, 70) $9,186.00Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS: Cut (68, 71) $0The Ascendant presented by Blue: Cut (75, 68) $0Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods: Cut (66, 74) $0NV5 Invitational: Cut (66, 71) $0Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health: 78 (70, 66, 68, 75) $3,740.00Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse: Cut (72, 72) $0Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron: T15 (66, 69, 66, 68) $13,680.00Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: T57 (68, 69, 71, 68) $6,225.00Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Cut (75, 71) $0Compliance Solutions Championship: T3 (68, 62, 66, 65) $66,562.50Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing &amp; Finance: T31 (75, 70, 71, 71) $8,835.00