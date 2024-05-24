“Lies. Drop all charges” – Golf fans defend Scottie Scheffler after new arrest video footage shows exact moment of his confrontation with LMPD

Golf fans on social media defended Scottie Scheffler after a new video of the golfer surfaced on the internet. The American golfer was involved in an unfortunate incident during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship on Friday, May 17. The Louisville Metro Police Department detained him at the gate of Valhalla Golf Course and charged him with second-degree assault of a police officer. He was subsequently arrested and then released.

Recently, the LMPD held a press conference to provide an update on Scottie Scheffler's case, during which they released a video of the golfer from the time of the arrest. The clip was shared by NUCLR Golf on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

“Detective Gillis stopped subject and attempted to give instructions. Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground. Detective Gillis suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee.”

Fans quickly jumped into the comments section to defend Scottie Scheffler, calling for all charges to be dropped.

"Lies. Drop all charges," wrote a fan.

"Lying liars," jotted another fan.

"Looks to be a false report here," commented another fan.

"What a joke.. jail the cops," wrote another fan.

It is important to note that Scottie Scheffler was arrested for allegedly injuring a police officer on duty. Reportedly, he was speeding, which resulted in the injury. His arraignment was initially scheduled for May 21 but was postponed to June 3.

Scottie Scheffler's lawyer defends the golfer

Scottie Scheffler's lawyer, Steve Romines, defended the golfer following the incident, stating that it was all due to a misunderstanding. He also revealed that many eyewitnesses could confirm that Scheffler did not do anything wrong. He said (via Golf Digest):

"[Scheffler] was proceeding as directed by another traffic officer and driving a marked player’s vehicle with credentials visible. In the confusion, Scottie is alleged to have disregarded a different officer’s traffic signals resulting in these charges.

"Multiple eyewitnesses have confirmed that he did not do anything wrong but was simply proceeding as directed. He stopped immediately upon being directed to and never at any point assaulted any officer with his vehicle. We will litigate this matter as needed and he will be completely exonerated.”

After his arrest, Scheffler returned to compete in the 2024 PGA Championship and completed all four tournament rounds. He played fairly well at the event, finishing in a tie for eighth place.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing case, Scottie Scheffler teed it up at this week's Charles Schwab Challenge, which started on May 23. The tournament will have its finale on Sunday, May 26, at the Colonial Country Club.