"Life is better as a major champion" - Brian Harman proudly displays Claret Jug at home, still in disbelief of his Open Championship win

Open Championship 2023 champion Brian Harman recently spoke to reporters from Memphis, Tennessee, upon returning to work after winning the title in England.

Harman is preparing to participate in the first 2022-23 postseason playoff starting Thursday. Naturally, many of his comments to reporters revolved around his win at Hoylake.

This was part of what Harman had to say, according to TenGolf:

“I will say, life is better as a major champion. It’s been a wild ride. I’ve kept the Claret Jug right on the kitchen counter. My wife has asked me to move it several times. It’s like, ‘That’s a hard no. It’s going to stay right here.’ I’ve caught myself walking by it, looking at it like, ‘Damn man. I still can’t believe it happened.’ … It was a very wild experience.”

Harman also answered questions about how the victory has affected his daily life. He explained that his status as a major champion has brought him fame.

Here's how he put it:

“I had a little chat with Scotty Sheffer just about how he's dealt with [the fame]. I’ve always enjoyed when I’m on the road by myself just going to a hole-in-the-wall place and getting dinner.”

Harman added:

"It’s probably going to be a minute before I get to enjoy that again. So, there's guys that have to deal with it at a much greater scale than I've had to, so, I've asked a few of them how they handle it."

What else did Brian Harman talk about with the press?

Brian Harman, The 151st Open - Day Four (Image via Getty).

Brian Harman also explained his preparation approach, both for the season and for each individual event. This was part of what he said:

"What I'm really trying to do is play the best possible golf that I can, and when I do that, I'm very successful. When I don't do that, is when I end up struggling for a top seven, a top 50 or struggling for a top 100 or whatever."

Another topic addressed by Harman at the urging of reporters was Commissioner Jay Monahan and whether he should remain in office.

Harman responded in the affirmative:

"I think Jay is a very qualified leader for our organization ... I think Jay deserves uh a pretty long leash."

Harman also had kind words for the FedEx St. Jude Championship and Memphis. In 11 starts at this tournament, he has a T3 (last season) as his best result.