"LIV fumble" - Fans react to 35-Yo becoming the first ex LIV Golfer to play on the PGA Tour 

For the first time since the formation of the rebel tour, a LIV Golf player will compete in a PGA Tour event. Laurie Canter is not currently signed to the circuit, but he is a former player and he'll be in the field for the Players Championship, one of the biggest PGA events of the season.

It is a Signature Event and it's considered golf's fifth unofficial Major, but it does not have any entryway for LIV players as the four other Majors do. This is a rarity, but Canter's second-place run at the DP World Tour's South African Open opened the door now that he's off LIV.

Canter finished in second and as a result qualified for the Players. The only time players on his old tour and the PGA Tour have played against one another have been in a select few DP World Tour events and the Majors. This is the first PGA event to have a former LIV player in the field, and fans reacted to this shocking development.

"Canter wasn't good enough to keep his LIV card yet he is playing in the premier PGAT event. LIV has so many top players that great players are getting kicked off," one remarked.

"See what happens when you leave a joke tour? You actually improve," another argued.

"Glad he’s back to playing real golf, good work," one added.

"What do the PGA Tour players that stayed on and turned down the money get?" one asked.

It is also a fairly significant development that he's already back on the DP World Tour despite leaving for LIV Golf, showcasing the growth the two sides of the sport's chasm have undergone recently.

How did Laurie Canter make it into a PGA Tour event?

Barring an unforeseen withdrawal, Laurie Canter will make history this month at TPC Sawgrass when he tees off at the Players Championship. He'll be the first ex-LIV golfer to play a Signature Event.

He got in thanks to his playoff loss against Dylan Naidoo at the South African Open. Despite the loss, his second-place finish pushed him back into the OWGR Top 50. He's ranked 42nd, so he's well within the top 50.

Laurie Canter is in the Players Championship (Image via Imagn)

The top 50 get entry into the Players Championship excluding current LIV players. That means that Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau won't get in, but the rest of the top 50, including Canter, will.

The Players Championship is from March 13-16, and it will include a former LIV player for the first time in the history of the PGA Tour.

