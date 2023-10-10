LIV Golf announces changes to Championship Format for 2024 season, including return to Trump Dor golf course

LIV Golf is heading for the season finale. After this week's event in Jeddah, golfers will compete in the Miami event, which will take place from October 20-22 at Trump National Dural Golf Course.

The LIV Golf Team Championship event has brought some changes in the format. The three-day event in Miami will feature a mix of singles and foursome matches in the first two days and a stroke play event on Sunday.

Unlike last year, when only four teams played at the season finale event, this season will see all 12 teams compete to clinch the winner's share from the purse of $50 million.

The first day of the tournament will be a quarter-final round followed by a semi-final on Saturday and a finale on Sunday.

After the final of the regular season in Jeddah this week, teams will be seeded based on their position for the team championship.

The top four teams in the standings will advance directly to the semifinals and receive byes from the first team round. Teams with seeds five through 12 will advance to the quarter-finals.

The quarter-final round will feature four head-to-head team matches amongst the eight teams, involving two singles matches and one foursome match in each of the four competitions.

The four victorious teams will advance to Saturday's semi-final. They'll play against four automatically qualified teams. All 48 players and all 12 teams will participate in the stroke play round of the championship to increase their teams' point totals.

The semi-final losing team will play for 5-8 slots to advance to the quarter-finals, while the four winning teams from Saturday's round will compete for positions 1-4. The quarter-finals eliminated teams will compete for 9-12 positions. Depending on where they place on the scoreboard, the team will receive prize money.

LIV Golf standings

4 Aces GC has topped the LIV Golf standings ahead of the Jeddah event with a total score of 188 followed by Crushers GC and Torque GC.

Stinger settled in fourth place while RangerGoats in fifth position. The final standings will be announced after the Jeddah event on Sunday, October 15.

Here are the current LIV Golf standings:

1. 4 Aces GC: 188

2. Crushers GC: 178

3. Torque GC: 171

4. Stinger GC: 157

5. RangeGoats GC: 155

6. Fireballs GC: 104

7. Ripper GC: 81

8. Smash GC: 52

9. HyFlyers GC: 27

10. Majesticks GC: 19

11. Irons Heads GC: 19

12. Cleeks GC: 16

The Team event matchups will be announced on Wednesday, October 18, in a press conference.

Noticeably, the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event is set to start on Friday, October 13 and will have its finale on Sunday, October 15.