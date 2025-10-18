LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil says the series has a 'moral high ground'

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said in an interview that the LIV Golf series had a moral high ground. O’Neil replaced Greg Norman in January 2025 for the CEO post in the breakaway league to take up Norman’s duties in LIV’s business operations and future endeavors.Recently, the X page of LIV’r &amp; Onions shared an interview clip of O’Neil, where the CEO was asked if the profitability of the LIV Golf was the main goal of the league or if there was some bigger agenda. In response, O’Neil replied that they were trying to change the face of sports. He added:“Golf is really ripe for change…the one thing is we have a bit more of a moral high ground…we are not gonna cut our way to success.” said Scott O'NeilScott O'NeilThe LIV Golf’s last tournament was the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship, where Legion XIII came out victorious. Currently, the LIV Golf captain, Jon Rahm, is the highest-ranked golfer in the season-long standings.Scott O'Neil gives an overview of the momentum LIV Golf targets to build Scott O'Neil gave an overview of LIV Golf’s momentum in the golf world. He joined the press conference at the JCB Golf and Country Club to share how LIV’s unique personality separated them from other leagues, as the team golf league added fun to the game. He mentioned that LIV has reached 125 countries worldwide (via ASAP Sports):“About three-quarters into my first year as CEO of LIV Golf and coming in, one thing I noticed really quickly was the incredible players. That's the one thing. What I think separates us a bit is we have a bit of personality and a bit of flair, and we bring some fun to golf. That's the first thing. The second thing I noticed was it's global. In terms of momentum, it's almost where can you possibly begin. From a television distribution end, we added FOX and ITV here in the UK. We're now in 125 countries around the world. Having players from 18 different countries, it's nice.”“In terms of the impact we're having, we continue to drive impact and put more clubs in kids' hands, drive sustainability efforts around the world. That's been at least a passion point for a lot of us.” Scott O'NeilScott O’Neil ended by stating that to market their league, they changed their slogan from ‘golf but louder’ to ‘long LIV Golf.’ He added how the LIV Golf league had access to two of the men's major events in 2025: the Open Championship and the US Open.The LIV Golf's regular season will commence in 2026, with the LIV Golf Riyadh event marking the first event on the schedule, which will start on February 5.