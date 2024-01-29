“LIV golf getting desperate to fill Jon Rahm’s team” – Fans react to reports of Tyrrell Hatton joining LIV Golf in shock move

Fans on social media have reacted to a recent report that claimed Tyrrell Hatton joining LIV Golf. There have been countless rumors of Hatton joining the Saudi circuit for a while now.

Recently, the Daily Telegraph's golf correspondent, James Corrigan, made a bold claim on social media that Hatton had signed a £50 million deal with the Saudi circuit. The report also claimed that Hatton would be joining Jon Rahm's Legion XIII.

The news has also been shared by Flushing It on its X account with a caption, saying:

"Jon Rahm has got his man and Tyrrell Hatton is confirmed as the last player to join LIV Golf. Tyrrell has 12 worldwide wins including at Bay Hill, and was part of the victorious Ryder Cup side in Rome. I cannot wait to hear the hot mics with Jon and Tyrrell on the same team."

Fans jumped to the comment section to say that LIV has been working feverishly to complete Rahm's team's squad. It is important to note that only Jon Rahm's team's name has been revealed thus far, while there is no update on the other members.

One user commented:

"LIV golf getting desperate to fill Rahms team with a few days to go."

"Jon Rahm continues to be the only LIV signing that has surprised me. Hatton had LIV written all over him from the off. Good signing for them, mind you," wrote another fan.

"Wow another big name on the world stage jumping ship. Great personality in golf," jotted another fan.

Here are more fan reactions:

Amidst rumors of Tyrrell Hatton joining LIV Golf, the English golfer is set to compete at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. The PGA Tour event is scheduled to take place from February 1 to 4, which features a stellar field of tour players.

This week is also expected to mark the launch of the third season of LIV Golf. In a few days, the whole roster of Greg Norman's circuit is likely to be confirmed.

If Hatton joins LIV Golf, he will probably withdraw from the PGA Tour signature event.

Adrian Meronk to join LIV Golf - Reports

According to The Times of London, Polish golfer Adrian Meronk is also considering joining LIV Golf. The report claimed that Meronk is expected to compete on the Saudi Arabian circuit, starting its third-season inaugural event in Mayakoba.

Meronk earned his PGA Tour last month and was expected to compete at last week's Farmers Insurance Open. But he withdrew from the competition, citing illness.

However, as per the aforementioned outlet, Meronk has reportedly joined LIV Golf and thus skipped the PGA Tour event. He is expected to join Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC.