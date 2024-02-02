“LIV Golf would have let him off” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy facing two-stroke penalty after an improper drop at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Fans have reacted to Rory McIlroy's two-stroke penalty for an incorrect drop on Thursday, February 1, during the first round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

On the par-5 seventh hole, the Northern Irish golfer took a shot, but the ball struck dense grass right away. McIlroy chose to go for a shot instead of a relief. Unaware that it counts as a penalty, he brought the ball back on-line at the seventh hole.

Players were permitted to drop the ball along the line of their club length from 2019 to 2023. However, the rule was changed last year, and thus, McIlroy was penalized for his shot.

McIlroy accepted the two-stroke penalty, which resulted in him finishing with a triple bogey on the hole. He closed the round with a 1-under 71.

The PGA Tour released a video of McIlroy's shot on the seventh hole on its X (former Twitter) with a caption saying:

"Rory McIlroy has been assessed a two-stroke penalty after this drop on the par-5 seventh hole."

Fans jumped to the comments section to joke that McIlroy might not have been given the penalty if he had been playing on the LIV Golf. One fan commented:

"LIV [Golf] would have let him off."

While another fan commented that probably now McIlroy would be considering moving to LIV Golf. The fan wrote:

"He moving to LIV after this one."

"If you do this on LIV you get an extra 10 million Bonus. They hate rules. Do whatever you want," a fan wrote.

"I wasn't aware that that rule was changed"- Rory McIlroy on receiving penalty

Rory McIlroy got off to a smooth start at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He teed off on the tenth hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and shot two birdies on the front nine.

The 34-year-old made four birdies on the back nine but struggled on the final holes. McIlroy made a bogey on the sixth hole, suffered a penalty on the seventh and made another bogey on the eighth. He settled for a one-under-par score in a tie for 39th place.

After the round, McIlroy spoke about the penalty he received on the seventh hole. He claimed that he was unaware that the rule was changed in January 2023.

Rory McIlroy said (via PGA Tour):

"So I took an unplayable on 7 and I took it back on-line. Then unbeknownst to me, the rule changed in January 2023 where you used to be able to come back on-line, take a club length either side. That was changed in 2019 to be able to do that. I wasn't aware that that rule was changed again in 2023, so I took a drop thinking of the 2019 rules when everything was sort of changed, not knowing that the rule was changed again in 2023, so got a two-stroke penalty there.”

Thomas Detry topped the leaderboard of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a score of 9-under. He shot a round of 63 to finish one stroke ahead of Patrick Cantlay.