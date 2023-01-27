LIV Golf's leadership woes continue as yet another executive leaves

Another name has been added to the resignation list of LIV Golf officials. LIV's chief communications officer, Jonathan Grella, is no longer a part of the organization, a LIV spokesperson confirmed.

Grella, who joined LIV last June, had several responsibilities, but his main role was to assist with lobbying efforts in Washington D.C. on behalf of LIV. Specifically, he was assigned to make the case that the PGA Tour engaged in antitrust and unfair competition (as perceived by LIV).

However, LIV's lobbying efforts reportedly faced significant setbacks last fall after a meeting between LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and Congressional leaders. The meeting with the Republican Study Committee, a conservative group in the House, did not go as planned despite LIV's connections to former President Donald Trump.

Grella also had expertise in crisis management and public image consulting, which was vital for LIV as it dealt with various controversies and its association with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund (PIF).

Before joining LIV, Grella was President and CEO of JAG Public Affairs and founding partner at PROTEAN Public Affairs. He also served as the director of communications for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a period of three seasons.

History of resignations from LIV Golf

Atul Khosla, one of the prominent names of LIV Golf, resigned last month

Grella is not the first official to quit LIV's job as the Saudi-backed league has seen several resignations in the off-season.

Before Grella's withdrawal, Golf Saudi CEO and LIV Golf Managing Director Majed Al Sorour resigned from his position last week. Al Sorour was considered the second-highest ranking official in LIV, only behind PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Al Sorour’s exit only means more power to Greg Norman, LIV's CEO, as per sources.

Earlier in December, Atul Khosla, the Chief Operating Officer of LIV, left the organization. Khosla is believed to be one of the main voices inside LIV. It was he who gave validity to the Saudi-backed league when everyone claimed it to be a publicity stunt. Another prominent name in LIV, Matt Goodman, left the circuit after its first year. He was the president of the LIV franchise.

Some good news for LIV

LIV is not surrounded only by bad news. Last week, the Saudi-based circuit announced a broadcasting deal with the CW, the Nexstar Media-owned network. Greg Norman termed it a momentous day for LIV.

The broadcast deal is an advertising revenue sharing-based model and is only for the US. LIV is exploring its overseas options and is trying to negotiate a deal in every part of the world.

LIV Chief Media Manager Will Staeger discussed these aspects in his recent interview with GOLF.com, where he said they were seeking opportunities to produce original programming on LIV Golf, which they can show either on CW or can deal with other platforms as well. Netflix is about to release Full Swing, which will showcase the never-seen aspects of PGA Tour professionals' lives. It will be available for streaming from February 15.

The second season of LIV Golf will start with the first event on February 24 at Mayakoba. It will be played in both individual and team formats just like the first season.

