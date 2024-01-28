LIV Golf secures major Spanish TV deal following Jon Rahm signing for exclusive coverage in 2024 and 2025

Jon Rahm signed a deal to switch over to the LIV Golf series at the end of 2023, and with him came a set of incentives that only the World No. 3 golfer could get. The LIV Golf Series recently signed a deal with the Spanish subscription platform Movistar Plus+ to showcase all their tournaments.

The deal, which would last through 2025, is for all the Spanish golf lovers who want to follow their favorite golfer Jon Rahm as well as Sergio Garcia. While LIV Golf was earlier streamed exclusively on YouTube, it would now be available on Movistar Plus+ as well.

LIV Golf's chief media officer, Will Staeger, said via Golf Week:

“We’re thrilled to partner with Movistar Plus+, the premiere streaming platform in Spain. LIV Golf’s goal from the beginning has been to introduce golf to new audiences around the world. Our team has worked diligently to expand streaming and traditional viewing options, through partnerships with platforms like Movistar Plus+."

The partnership comes ahead of the beginning of the 2024 LIV Golf season. The series is all set to begin on February 1 at Mayakoba, Mexico.

Jon Rahm in search for his new team ahead of 2024 LIV Golf season

With the new LIV Golf season starting soon, Jon Rahm is still in search for his new team, Legions XIII. A LIV Golf Q-School graduate would reportedly be joining his team. According to the Mirror, it is expected to be Kieran Vincent who finished third in the Promotions event.

Alongside that golfer, there have been recent reports that Adrian Meronk has signed with the breakaway series, especially as he withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open.

It is also suspected that Tyrrell Hatton is very close to a deal, but it has been halted at the moment due to his contractual obligations with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' TGL league. However, it has been reported that as soon as the contractual issues are solved, Hatton would make the switch.

However, nothing definitive has been announced by the Series yet. With the season starting in less than a week, the pressure is on Rahm to announce his team. The LIV Golf series is also expected to announce a number of new partnerships ahead of the season opening.