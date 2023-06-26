Liverpool Football Club owners become the second team owners in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL Golf League is shaping up to be an exciting one, as the Fenway Sports Group has acquired the second franchise in the league. This is the second of six teams that will be announced and confirmed by the end of the summer.

With the L.A. Golf Club being the first team, FSG's franchise will represent Boston and the New England region. This will also add to the FSG's growing sports franchises, of which the MLB's Boston Red Sox, the Liverpool Football Club, and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins are all members. The TGL is all set to begin play in January.

John Henry and Tom Werner, owners of FSG, spoke about the new franchise via CNBC. The company had been eyeing a potential partnership with the PGA Tour. The TGL, which is partnering with the PGA Tour, was the perfect opportunity for them.

They stated:

“We are excited for this new journey. Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA Tour players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era.”

Front Office Sports @FOS



Boston, owned by Fenway Sports Group

LA, owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena & Venus Williams



TGL is set to launch January 2024. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new golf league — TGL — has now named two of its six founding teams:Boston, owned by Fenway Sports GroupLA, owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena & Venus WilliamsTGL is set to launch January 2024. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new golf league — TGL — has now named two of its six founding teams:▪️ Boston, owned by Fenway Sports Group▪️ LA, owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena & Venus WilliamsTGL is set to launch January 2024. https://t.co/mPFMYizaAM

FSG is an international sports, marketing, media, and entertainment company. Over its other sporting ventures, the company has won four World Series Championships with the Red Sox and eight trophies with Liverpool FC. Needless to say, they will be looking for the same success in the TGL too.

"We owe tremendous thanks to Tiger Woods, Rory, and Mike for creating this innovative new league and allowing us to be present at its creation. We are excited to reveal more details later this summer and fall when we’ll unveil an official name and team members who will represent this great city and region.”

Tiger Woods' TGL League all set for inaugural season in January 2024

The Masters - Round Three

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL League will be working in tandem with TMRW Sports and the PGA Tour.

The league is a new launch that looks into the future of PGA pros. The League set up by Tiger Woods is a tech-rich golf league aimed at increasing golf spectatorship.

It will feature six teams of three PGA pro players each, who will compete over 18 holes on a virtual course created using the highest technology. The League will hold 15 regular matches and is all set to begin in January 2024.

