“Longest 15 seconds ever” – Fans react to spotting Michael Block alongside F1 star Max Verstappen in the latest TaylorMade promo

A collaboration between car racing and golf was spotted recently when TaylorMade teamed up with Oracle Red Bull racing on a limited edition. The companies collaborated on products to design golf gear and the team's race suit design.

NUCLR golf shared a picture of Michael Block and F1 star Max Verstappen in the latest promotional ad of TaylorMade, with the caption:

"Michael Block makes an appearance in the promo materials for the TaylorMade-Redbull Racing collab."

Michael Block became an overnight star after finishing T15 at the 2023 PGA Championship. He recently received an invitation from Tiger Woods to compete at the TW Invitational, a private golf tournament, which will take place at the Monterey Peninsula, Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach.

“We are excited to announce our partnership" - Oracle Red Bull Racing Team CEO Christian Horner on their deal with TaylorMade

TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing signed a deal to celebrate the connection between golf and car racing. Both companies have implemented a few changes to their respective products and are excited about the new collaboration.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner spoke about the deal in a press conference. He said (via PGA Tour):

"We are excited to announce our partnership with TaylorMade and kick things off with the new collaboration; we have put our own unique stamp on the collection and merged elite sport performance and lifestyle.

"We share our core principles with our new partner, by both prioritizing high-performing athletes at the top of their game and innovation in design. We are excited to bring this collaboration to fans worldwide.”

TaylorMade's President and CEO David Abele mentioned the common passion both companies have to achieve excellence. He said (via the PGA Tour):

“As two leading forces in our respective arenas, TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing share a common passion for pushing boundaries and pursuing excellence. Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing develops the ultimate vehicle for their drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, TaylorMade builds technology-driven golf equipment for our tour players and amateurs alike.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Speed Craft Collection, a testament to our collective commitment to innovation and performance.”

As per the deal, TaylorMade has collaborated with Oracle Red Bull to create a limited edition Stealth 2 driver, Spider GTX putter, tees, a Tour Stand golf bag, towel, headcovers, TP5x golf balls, hats, and hoodies.