“Look at what LIV Adelaide did to the region” - Ian Poulter on being impressed by ‘amazing’ LIV Golf events

Since joining LIV Golf, Ian Poulter has been a big spokesperson for the Saudi-backed league. After the PGA Tour x LIV Golf merger, a lot of talks have been around the future existence of the Saudi-backed league.

English golfer Poulter has now come up with his thoughts on how the league has been changing the game and making the fan experience better. Ahead of the league making its way to the United Kingdom in July, Poulter has been quoted as saying by Yahoo Sports:

"It's been amazing. You go from looking at the vision to tasting it and feeling it and living it and growing with it and the experience has been incredible."

Ian Poulter emphasized the amusement that LIV golf offers through an example of the Adelaide event, which had one of the largest crowds that any of the league's events has ever garnered. He said:

"You look back to Adelaide as a showcase event and what LIV Golf can do for an area. Adelaide is one that hasn't had its fair share of events but look at what LIV Adelaide did to the region."

The unique concept, atmosphere, and the business model of the LIV Golf league was heavily praised by Poulter. According to him, the events are exciting and refreshing. The English golfer pointed out how the LIV Golf Adelaide event's success gives a sense of how the game is evolving. He said:

"Hopefully, that gives us a sense of what the benchmark is to be able to one up Adelaide. Who is going to take on the product to be able to beat it?"

Ian Poulter's performance in LIV Golf till now

Despite not winning any major tournament in his career, Ian Poulter is considered one of the most respected players on the golf course. However, after joining LIV Golf last year, his bank balance might have increased, but his fortunes have not changed much.

Ian Poulter at the LIV Golf Invitational - London (via Getty Images)

In the 14 events he has played from 2022 to till now, he has not won any. In fact, his best table standings is T10, which came in the 2022 Bangkok event. Currently, he stands in 37th rank in overall player points table of LIV Golf.

Here are the points table standings of Ian Poulter in the league's events till now:

2023

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba - T11

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson - T33

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando - 44

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide - T26

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore - T27

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa - T18

LIV Golf Invitational DC - T23

2022

LIV Golf Invitational London - T20

LIV Golf Invitational Portland - T40

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster - T13

LIV Golf Invitational Boston - T17

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago - T27

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok - T10

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah - T28

Upcoming LIV Golf events in 2023

Here are the list of events in the Saudi-backed league's calender this year:

30 June to 2 July - LIV Golf Invitational Valderrama

LIV Golf Invitational Valderrama 7 July to 9 July - LIV Golf Invitational London

LIV Golf Invitational London 4 August to 6 August - LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier 11 August to 13 August - LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster 22 September to 24 Septemeber - LIV Golf Invitational Chicago

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago 20 October to 22 October - LIV Golf Invitational Miami

LIV Golf Invitational Miami 3 November to 4 Novemeber - LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah - Match Play

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah - Match Play 5 November - LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah - Stroke Play

The league's next event is in Valderrama, Spain, from June 30.

