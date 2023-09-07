“Love this country”: Shane Lowry applauds crowd support on first day of the Irish Open

Before Shane Lowry heads off to the 2023 Ryder Cup, he is making a stop at the Irish Open that is currently underway at the K Club-Ryder Course. Needless to say, Lowry is quite elated, and his positivity has also reflected in the crowd that is supporting and cheering him on.

Shane Lowry has set his eyes on winning a second Horizon Irish Open title, and his fans are cheering him on too. As he teed off this morning, Lowry felt an increased amount of support from his fans, who cheered him on as he took to the green.

Later, he posted on Twitter, thanking his followers for their support.

"Great support out there this morning. Love this country"

Shane Lowry carded seven birdies and three bogeys in order to currently sit at T13. Shubankar Sharma leads the Irish Open after the first two rounds.

Shane Lowry all prepared to make Ryder Cup appearance after Irish Open

Shane Lowry was picked by captain Luke Donald to be a part of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. While Lowry does bring a wealth of experience to the table, there are some who feel that he is not in the best form that he can be.

However, Lowry is prepared to bring everything he has to the table and is ready to fiercely defend the captain's pick.

In an interview ahead of the Irish Open, he said via Sky Sports:

"I'm very confident in my own ability, and I know what I can bring. My form probably has not been the greatest, but in some of the bigger events I've played some of my best golf and there's nothing bigger than the Ryder Cup."

For Lowry, this is the best set of 12 players that could be picked for the Ryder Cup team.

He added:

"Well, people have their opinion. If you look at the way the team was picked, there's not many players playing that weren't in the top 12, myself included. And that's why you have six picks, so you have the chance to pick the 12 best players."

The Ryder Cup is all set to be held between September 30 and October 2 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome.