LPGA icon Charley Hull reveals the 'point' of being on the golf course while trailing Ford Championship leader

Charley Hull had her lowest career round on the LPGA Tour in the first round and was at the top of the leaderboard at the Ford Championship. She lost her lead in the second round but made it clear that her focus remained on having "fun" rather than just the leaderboard.

After posting a score of 63 in the first round, Hull followed it with a 3-under par 69. The English player had a decent round where she scored four birdies against a bogey. She is now tied for second with Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

Talking about her round, she said (via ASAP Sports):

"I felt like I played pretty solid out there today. I holed some good putts and I missed some that I probably should have holed, but it was a bit windy out there today. It was a little bit trickier on some of the holes, but I'm pretty happy with that and looking forward to the weekend."

Charley Hull will tee off at 01:20 PM local time in the third round alongside Japan's Ayaka Furue. When asked how she planned to put together another solid round in the afternoon, she said:

"Just got to stay positive. Just literally just go out there, have fun on the golf course, because what's the point of being on the golf course if you're not having fun. Enjoy it, whatever you do out there."

Lilia Vu took the lead after the second round with a score of 14-under. Hull is two shots behind at 12-under. The prize purse of the 2025 Ford Championship is $2.25 million, and the winner will take home $337,500.

Charley Hull clarifies that her workouts are for mental strength, not for golf

After the first round of the Ford Championship, Charley Hull shared her pre-round routine. She said that she woke up at 2:30am local time and spoke to her family. She then ran 7k on a treadmill, followed by training her body and her legs. She added that she did gym from 4 am to 6 am.

After the second round, she was asked how the workout benefits her both personally and professionally. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"Well, I don't work out for golf. I just do it for my like mental side. Like sometimes you can struggle with it but I just found it gives me so much more energy and it kind of like gives me so much more to focus on. Like sometimes when I come weeks away on Tour I feel like it's just a chilled one because I work so hard at home, so when I come away like train before my rounds and just playing 18 holes of gold doesn't feel like much at all."

Charley Hull further said that, even though she is 29 years old, she still feels young and is "working harder than ever." She added that she feels as if she's just entering her prime.

