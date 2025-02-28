LPGA superstar Charley Hull commits to her first pro event in Ireland

Global golf superstar Charley Hull has committed to her first-ever pro event in Ireland at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open. The KPMG Women's Irish Open will take place at O’Meara Course at Carton House, Fairmont, from July 3-6.

The British golfer is an Olympian and a seven-time Solheim Cup golfer who will attract fans to the course as she is one of the fan-favorites and most followed pro golfers.

Charley Hull is a four-time Ladies European Tour winner and a two-time LPGA Tour winner. So, having a KPMG Women's Irish Open trophy in her kitty would be a great addition and grow her significance in Ireland. Hull said (via the LET):

"I’ve heard so many good things about the KPMG Women’s Irish Open and I can’t wait to play. This will be my first professional event in Ireland since I turned Pro in 2013, and it seems like the perfect event to mark this occasion.

"I look forward to experiencing Carton House and to meeting the huge number of Irish fans that I have heard support this event so well – I am very excited to see you all soon!"

Charley Hull is looking forward to competing in the KPMG Women's Irish Open - Source: Getty

Seamus Hand from KPMG said that the addition of Hull to the field will elevate the event to a new level. He said (via the LET):

"The addition of Charley Hull to the field will take the event to a new level this year. We are extremely proud to be the title sponsor of this event, and it has been our goal to continue building this event and having a stronger field year on year."

Charley Hull will join prominent names like Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and the defending champion Annabel Dimmock in the field for the event.

KPMG joined in as the title sponsor of this event in 2022 and gave a new life to the tournament. This has become one of the most prominent events on the Ladies European Tour, with around 100,000 attendees and a global audience of over 100 million since 2022.

Charley Hull makes a confident start to the 2025 season

Charley Hull has competed in an LPGA Tour and a LET event this year so far. She started her season with the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup, where she finished T19 for the event.

Moreover, she flew to Riyadh to compete in the PIF Saudi Ladies International, where she finished T8 in the event.

Currently, she is competing in the HSBC Women's Championship in Singapore and is in contention going into the weekend. The 28-year-old golfer has carded -5 for the event and is placed at T3, two shots off the lead.

