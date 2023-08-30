LPGA Tour’s 2023 Portland Classic field and player rankings explored

The LPGA Tour returns this weekend with the 2023 Portland Classic. The latest edition of one of the longest-running, non-major events on the circuit is set to tee off on August 31, Thursday. The event, set to be played at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon, will see a 144-player field compete for the $1.5 million prize purse.

The field for the 2023 Portland Classic is headlined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda and more. Being one of the oldest events on the LPGA schedule, the Classic event will have 36 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

The Portland Classic, being played in its originally intended slot, will see the likes of Allisen Corpuz, Charley Hull, Brooke Henderson, Atthaya Thitikul, Xiyu Lin, Georgia Hall and Rose Zhang among the big names.

2023 Portland Classic field

Here are the top-25 ranked players on the 2023 Portland Classic field:

1 - Lilia Vu

2 - Nelly Korda

5 - Ruoning Yin

6 - Lydia Ko

7 - Hyo-Joo Kim

8 - Allisen Corpuz

9 - Charley Hull

10 - Brooke Henderson

12 - Atthaya Thitikul

13 - Xiyu Lin

15 - Nasa Hataoka

16 - Georgia Hall

17 - Jiyai Shin

18 - Ashleigh Buhai

19 - Linn Grant

20 - Ayaka Furue

21 - Lexi Thompson

22 - Yuka Saso

23 - Hannah Green

25 - In Gee Chun

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Portland Classic:

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Dottie Ardina

Angela Arora

Ana Belac

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Vanessa Borovilos

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Jennifer Chang

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Karen Chung

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Gianna Clemente

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Katie Cranston

Paula Creamer

Karis Davidson

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Brianna Do

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Celine Herbin

Daniela Holmqvist

Yaeeun Hong

Chiara Horder

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Linnea Johansson

Soo Bin Joo

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Minami Katsu

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Lauren Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Christina Kim

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Yeji Kwon

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Min Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Amelia Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

YanJun Liu

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Ruixin Liu

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Haru Nomura

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Sarah-Eve Rheaume

Kiira Riihijarvi

Brooke Rivers

Pauline Roussin

Gabriela Ruffels

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Hinako Shibuno

Jennifer Song

Mariah Stackhouse

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Ellie Szeryk

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Kelly Tan

Sonja Tang

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Brigitte Thibault

Lexi Thompson

Maria Torres

Mariajo Uribe

Lilia Vu

Samantha Wagner

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Dewi Weber

Jing Yan

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Arpichaya Yubol

Lauren Zaretsky

Rose Zhang

Weiwei Zhang

Additional details on the LPGA Tour 2023 Portland Classic, including prize money and tee times, will be provided soon.