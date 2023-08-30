LPGA Tour’s 2023 Portland Classic field and player rankings explored

The LPGA Tour returns this weekend with the 2023 Portland Classic. The latest edition of one of the longest-running, non-major events on the circuit is set to tee off on August 31, Thursday. The event, set to be played at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon, will see a 144-player field compete for the $1.5 million prize purse.
The field for the 2023 Portland Classic is headlined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda and more. Being one of the oldest events on the LPGA schedule, the Classic event will have 36 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
The Portland Classic, being played in its originally intended slot, will see the likes of Allisen Corpuz, Charley Hull, Brooke Henderson, Atthaya Thitikul, Xiyu Lin, Georgia Hall and Rose Zhang among the big names.
2023 Portland Classic field
Here are the top-25 ranked players on the 2023 Portland Classic field:
- 1 - Lilia Vu
- 2 - Nelly Korda
- 5 - Ruoning Yin
- 6 - Lydia Ko
- 7 - Hyo-Joo Kim
- 8 - Allisen Corpuz
- 9 - Charley Hull
- 10 - Brooke Henderson
- 12 - Atthaya Thitikul
- 13 - Xiyu Lin
- 15 - Nasa Hataoka
- 16 - Georgia Hall
- 17 - Jiyai Shin
- 18 - Ashleigh Buhai
- 19 - Linn Grant
- 20 - Ayaka Furue
- 21 - Lexi Thompson
- 22 - Yuka Saso
- 23 - Hannah Green
- 25 - In Gee Chun
Here is the complete field for the 2023 Portland Classic:
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Dottie Ardina
- Angela Arora
- Ana Belac
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Vanessa Borovilos
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Jennifer Chang
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Karen Chung
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Gianna Clemente
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Katie Cranston
- Paula Creamer
- Karis Davidson
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Brianna Do
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Sofia Garcia
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Celine Herbin
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yaeeun Hong
- Chiara Horder
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Linnea Johansson
- Soo Bin Joo
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Lauren Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Grace Kim
- Gina Kim
- Christina Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Yeji Kwon
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Min Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Amelia Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- YanJun Liu
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Haru Nomura
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Sarah-Eve Rheaume
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Brooke Rivers
- Pauline Roussin
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jennifer Song
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Ellie Szeryk
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Kelly Tan
- Sonja Tang
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Brigitte Thibault
- Lexi Thompson
- Maria Torres
- Mariajo Uribe
- Lilia Vu
- Samantha Wagner
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Dewi Weber
- Jing Yan
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Lauren Zaretsky
- Rose Zhang
- Weiwei Zhang
Additional details on the LPGA Tour 2023 Portland Classic, including prize money and tee times, will be provided soon.