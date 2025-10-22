Lydia Ko sends a 4 word message to Charley Hull ahead of their pairing in Japan

Lydia Ko and Charley Hull will team up this week at the Hanwha LifePlus International Crown, taking place from October 23 to 26 at the New Korea Country Club in the Republic of Korea. Both are returning to the LPGA Tour after a short break, with Ko last competing at the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&amp;G and Hull at the Lotte Championship.Ahead of the tournament, Charley Hull shared two photos on Instagram revealing her four-ball partner. She was seen smiling in a purple team jacket and black shorts, while Ko wore a matching purple top and cap. Hull captioned the post,“Team World mode on 🌍💪 Me and @lydsko pairing up in the four-balls tomorrow taking on Japan 🇯🇵” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKo replied in the comments with a simple four-word message:“Let’s go Team World!”Lydia Ko's comment on Charley Hull's post (via @charley.hull)Lydia Ko joked that she felt “like a Teletubby” in her new purple outfit for Team World. Known for her usual black, white, and beige palette under her Boss partnership, the color change caught her by surprise.“I've been looking at my swings on my phone, and it looks like it's not me,” she said on Tuesday.The New Zealander has had a steady season so far making 12 cuts in 14 starts. She secured a win at the HSBC Women’s World Championship with a 13-under finish.Meanwhile Hull who regularly represents Team Europe at the Solheim Cup will bring her team-play experience into this event. She has also enjoyed a strong 2025 season, making 12 cuts in 14 starts and earning three top-10 finishes, including a win at the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&amp;G. Her other standout performances came at the AIG Women’s Open (T2) and the HSBC Women’s World Championship (T4).The Hanwha LifePlus International Crown features eight teams of four players each with this edition introducing the World Team for the first time.When will Charley Hull and Lydia Ko tee off on Thursday?Charley Hull and Lydia Ko will begin their first round at the 2025 Hanwha LifePlus International Crown on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. (local time). They will face Japan’s Miyu Yamashita and Rio Takeda both first-year LPGA players. Yamashita claimed the AIG Women’s Open earlier this season, while Takeda won the Blue Bay LPGA in her rookie year.Here’s the full list of tee times for Round 1 at the New Korea Country Club:9:45 a.m. – Minjee Lee / Steph Kyriacou (AUS) vs. Chanettee Wannasaen / Jasmine Suwannapura (THA)10:00 a.m. – Hannah Green / Grace Kim (AUS) vs. Jeeno Thitikul / Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA)10:45 a.m. – Yealimi Noh / Angel Yin (USA) vs. Yan Liu / Ruoning Yin (CHN)11:00 a.m. – Lilia Vu / Lauren Coughlin (USA) vs. Weiwei Zhang / Ruixin Liu (CHN)9:15 a.m. – Miyu Yamashita / Rio Takeda (JPN) vs. Charley Hull / Lydia Ko (WLD)9:30 a.m. – Ayaka Furue / Mao Saigo (JPN) vs. Brooke Henderson / Wei-Ling Hsu (WLD)10:15 a.m. – Jin Young Ko / Haeran Ryu (KOR) vs. Ingrid Lindblad / Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)10:30 a.m. – Hyo Joo Kim / Hye-Jin Choi (KOR) vs. Maja Stark / Linn Grant (SWE)