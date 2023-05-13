“The shots have been great” - Mackenzie Hughes gives his verdict after successive bogey-free rounds

Mackenzie Hughes is currently one off the lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He has had two successive bogey-free rounds, which is a commendable feat. Hughes is just one shot behind Scottie Scheffler going into the final round of the tournament.

The second round was a lot more challenging for Hughes than the first round, yet he managed to score one better. He has managed to stay in position while enjoying his game. Speaking via Golf Channel, Hughes said:

“No bogeys through 36 is a good sign. When I’ve been out of position, I have gotten back in position and scrambled well. The shots have been great. It was a lot of fun.”

“Obviously, today has been a lot more challenging than yesterday, but I scored one better. The crowds are great there towards the end and I’m looking forward to kind of a rowdy weekend.”

Miraculous 16th hole birdie highlight of Mackenzie Hughes' bogey-free rounds

His second round was marked by a miraculous birdie at the 16th hole. Hughes was out of position and in genuine trouble. His best case scenario seemed to be just trying to get up and saving par. However, he ended up with a birdie instead.

“Yeah, I had a kind of clear shot to get left, and that was my best option. I had tons of green to work with and the fairways here are perfect. So, I just kept it perfect. I was not expecting that to happen, but I obviously played the pitch shot well and I got a bonus there.”

AT&T Byron Nelson @attbyronnelson #MoreThanAGame A phenomenal bogey-free 64 from Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes sees him tied for 2nd. He carded a 65 yesterday followed up with 64 today and he’s yet to drop a shot at the 2023 #ATTByronNelson . He will go into the weekend one back from our leader Scottie Scheffler. A phenomenal bogey-free 64 from Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes sees him tied for 2nd. He carded a 65 yesterday followed up with 64 today and he’s yet to drop a shot at the 2023 #ATTByronNelson. He will go into the weekend one back from our leader Scottie Scheffler. 🇨🇦 #MoreThanAGame https://t.co/j7c2k5DMq2

Ahead of the AT&T Byron Nelson, Mackenzie Hughes had set his goal to be in contention with a shot to win on Sunday. Now, he actually stands in a position to win.

“I believe that every week when I go out to a [PGA] Tour event, if I play my game and play it well. I’m going to have a chance. I have proven that I can do it. The job is to just be there more often. I came here with the hopes of getting myself in the mix and get some good reps for next week.”

However, it will not be easy to win for the Canadian golfer. World No. 2 and current leader Scottie Scheffler stands in the way. Scheffler is the crowd favourite and Mackenzie Hughes will have to produce another fantastic round to mix things up a bit.

“I have been driving it well. However, it is going to be difficult with Scottie and the way he’s playing, but hopefully, I can give him a good run. It will be fun with the crowds. They will be behind him, obviously, but it’ll be fun to mix it up.”

