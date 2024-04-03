Masters 2024 eligibility: Golfers who must win the 2024 Valero Texas Open for late Masters invite

The Masters 2024 is nearly a week away, as the PGA Tour is in TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open, which commences on Thursday, Apr. 4. This will be the last chance for many players to earn an invitation to the Augusta National.
Twenty-nine players in the 156-player field at the TPC San Antonio have qualified for the Masters, but the rest are fighting for the last few spots at the Augusta National Field. Currently, 88 players have booked their tickets to the first major of the season.
World No. 58 Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the highest-ranked player at the TPC San Antonio but is yet to receive the Masters 2024 invitation. Former FedEx Cup champion Billy Horschel has played nine of the last 10 Masters editions but is close to missing out this time.
However, he has registered three top-12s in his last four starts, and all he needs to do to get the Masters 2024 invite is finish inside the top-five at the TPC San Antonio.
Meanwhile, 2023 Ryder Cup-winning captain Luke Donald is another big name looking for his first PGA Tour win in nine years, which will seal his berth at the Augusta National.
Some other significant names who have yet to receive a Masters invite include Seamus Power, Pádraig Harrington, Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar and Kevin Kisner.
Which players competing at the Valero Texas Open are yet to receive a Masters 2024 invite?
Here are the players competing at the Valero Texas Open who have yet to receive the Masters 2024 invitation:
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Lower
- Vince Whaley
- Andrew Putnam
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Ryan Moore
- Michael Kim
- Taylor Pendrith
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- Aaron Rai
- Roger Sloan
- Mark Hubbard
- Sam Ryder
- Carl Yuan
- Charley Hoffman
- Maverick McNealy
- Chad Ramey
- Matt Kuchar
- Nico Echavarria
- Ryan Brehm
- Brandt Snedeker
- Davis Riley
- Cameron Champ
- J.B. Holmes
- Joel Dahmen
- Vincent Norrman
- Seamus Power
- K.H. Lee
- Billy Horschel
- J.J. Spaun
- Greyson Sigg
- Davis Thompson
- Ben Taylor
- Andrew Landry
- Troy Merritt
- David Lipsky
- Dylan Wu
- Doug Ghim
- Scott Gutschewski
- Padraig Harrington
- Beau Hossler
- Tyson Alexander
- Adam Long
- Jimmy Walker
- Chandler Phillips
- Nicholas Lindheim
- Chris Gotterup
- Rafael Campos
- Erik Barnes
- Joe Highsmith
- Alejandro Tosti
- Parker Coody
- Wilson Furr
- Ben Silverman
- Patrick Fishburn
- Blaine Hale, Jr.
- Harrison Endycott
- Kevin Dougherty
- Alex Welch
- Jimmy Stanger
- Paul Barjon
- Hayden Springer
- Alex Smalley
- Hayden Buckley
- Taylor Montgomery
- Luke Donald
- Ben Griffin
- Matti Schmid
- Keith Mitchell
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Wu
- Martin Laird
- Aaron Baddeley
- Zac Blair
- Tyler Duncan
- Bud Cauley
- Robby Shelton
- Lanto Griffin
- Nate Lashley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Nick Hardy
- Kevin Kisner
- Adam Svensson
- Chez Reavie
- Webb Simpson
- Akshay Bhatia
- Stewart Cink
- Brendon Todd
- Garrick Higgo
- Chesson Hadley
- Carson Young
- Kevin Streelman
- Bronson Burgoon
- Harry Hall
- Matt NeSmith
- Josh Teater
- Sam Stevens
- Alex Noren
- S.H. Kim
- Kevin Yu
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Kohles
- C.T. Pan
- Kevin Chappell
- Byeong Hun An
- Alexander Björk
- Trace Crowe
- Tom Whitney
- Chan Kim
- Mac Meissner
- Rico Hoey
- Victor Perez
- Norman Xiong
- Jorge Campillo
- David Skinns
- Peter Kuest
- Pierceson Coody
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Ben Willman
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Raul Pereda
- Joe Sullivan(a)
- Max Greyserman
- Ryan McCormick
- Tom Adrounie