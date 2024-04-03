Masters 2024 eligibility: Golfers who must win the 2024 Valero Texas Open for late Masters invite

The Masters 2024 is nearly a week away, as the PGA Tour is in TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open, which commences on Thursday, Apr. 4. This will be the last chance for many players to earn an invitation to the Augusta National.

Twenty-nine players in the 156-player field at the TPC San Antonio have qualified for the Masters, but the rest are fighting for the last few spots at the Augusta National Field. Currently, 88 players have booked their tickets to the first major of the season.

World No. 58 Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the highest-ranked player at the TPC San Antonio but is yet to receive the Masters 2024 invitation. Former FedEx Cup champion Billy Horschel has played nine of the last 10 Masters editions but is close to missing out this time.

However, he has registered three top-12s in his last four starts, and all he needs to do to get the Masters 2024 invite is finish inside the top-five at the TPC San Antonio.

Meanwhile, 2023 Ryder Cup-winning captain Luke Donald is another big name looking for his first PGA Tour win in nine years, which will seal his berth at the Augusta National.

Some other significant names who have yet to receive a Masters invite include Seamus Power, Pádraig Harrington, Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar and Kevin Kisner.

Which players competing at the Valero Texas Open are yet to receive a Masters 2024 invite?

Billy Horschel has not qualified for the Masters 2024 yet.

Here are the players competing at the Valero Texas Open who have yet to receive the Masters 2024 invitation:

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Lower

Vince Whaley

Andrew Putnam

Jhonattan Vegas

Ryan Moore

Michael Kim

Taylor Pendrith

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

Aaron Rai

Roger Sloan

Mark Hubbard

Sam Ryder

Carl Yuan

Charley Hoffman

Maverick McNealy

Chad Ramey

Matt Kuchar

Nico Echavarria

Ryan Brehm

Brandt Snedeker

Davis Riley

Cameron Champ

J.B. Holmes

Joel Dahmen

Vincent Norrman

Seamus Power

K.H. Lee

Billy Horschel

J.J. Spaun

Greyson Sigg

Davis Thompson

Ben Taylor

Andrew Landry

Troy Merritt

David Lipsky

Dylan Wu

Doug Ghim

Scott Gutschewski

Padraig Harrington

Beau Hossler

Tyson Alexander

Adam Long

Jimmy Walker

Chandler Phillips

Nicholas Lindheim

Chris Gotterup

Rafael Campos

Erik Barnes

Joe Highsmith

Alejandro Tosti

Parker Coody

Wilson Furr

Ben Silverman

Patrick Fishburn

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Harrison Endycott

Kevin Dougherty

Alex Welch

Jimmy Stanger

Paul Barjon

Hayden Springer

Alex Smalley

Hayden Buckley

Taylor Montgomery

Luke Donald

Ben Griffin

Matti Schmid

Keith Mitchell

Ben Martin

Brandon Wu

Martin Laird

Aaron Baddeley

Zac Blair

Tyler Duncan

Bud Cauley

Robby Shelton

Lanto Griffin

Nate Lashley

Joseph Bramlett

Nick Hardy

Kevin Kisner

Adam Svensson

Chez Reavie

Webb Simpson

Akshay Bhatia

Stewart Cink

Brendon Todd

Garrick Higgo

Chesson Hadley

Carson Young

Kevin Streelman

Bronson Burgoon

Harry Hall

Matt NeSmith

Josh Teater

Sam Stevens

Alex Noren

S.H. Kim

Kevin Yu

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Callum Tarren

Ben Kohles

C.T. Pan

Kevin Chappell

Byeong Hun An

Alexander Björk

Trace Crowe

Tom Whitney

Chan Kim

Mac Meissner

Rico Hoey

Victor Perez

Norman Xiong

Jorge Campillo

David Skinns

Peter Kuest

Pierceson Coody

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Ben Willman

Jacob Bridgeman

Raul Pereda

Joe Sullivan(a)

Max Greyserman

Ryan McCormick

Tom Adrounie