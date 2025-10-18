Max Homa has a one-word reaction to $6.9B-worth MLB side's latest feat

Max Homa shared a one-word reaction to the MLB team, the Los Angeles Dodgers' latest feat, on his Instagram story. Apart from being a successful golfer, Homa is a Major League Baseball fan and is a big supporter of the Dodgers, sharing a friendship with MLB players like Walker Buehler.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Brewers 5-1 and headed to the World Series Championship. This was the team's back-to-back entry at the World Series Championship, and being a baseball fan, Homa gave a shout-out to the Dodgers, who are worth $6.9 billion (per Forbes).

"Vamos," Homa wrote on his Instagram story.

Max Homa's Los Angeles Dodgers post ( via Max Homa's Instagram story)

In 2023, Homa joined an interview with the Film Room and discussed his love for baseball.

"My hometown of Valencia had a lot of, has had a lot of great baseball players to come out of there for whatever reason," Homa said. "I think it was just a baseball heavy town. My dad is from the East Coast...So we used to watch Yankee's game...I really became a big Dodger fan...I've been immersed in it, being around it a lot. Made me a big fan..."

He also added that he tried playing baseball as a kid and enjoyed playing, but since the competition was high and he wasn't as good, so he didn't take up baseball as a career choice.

In 2025, Homa last played the Baycurrent Classic, finishing at T40. Before that, he participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship and finished at T18. Homa had a mediocre PGA Tour season in 2025 with many missed cutlines.

Max Homa shows a positive outlook for the future golf seasons

Max Homa shared a positive outlook for the upcoming golf season in an Instagram post. Homa didn't have a great season on the PGA Tour this year, resulting in missed cuts at the WM Phoenix Open, the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship, and more. Added to this, the golfer didn't have any victories and had only one top 10 finish at the John Deere Classic after scoring 16 under.

On August 27, Homa made a post acknowledging the hard work of the people who supported him throughout the season. In the same post, he also admitted that he had a bad season and looked forward to unleashing the best golf in the upcoming season. His words in the post were:

"April —> Today. Complete 💩 year and a half but super stoked with how far it’s come along thanks to a lot of hard work from some awesome people. Can’t do anything about the bad golf this season but very determined to make sure that my best golf is in front of me #golf #pvo PS either I got taller or my pants shrunk a little. I’m hoping the former."

Max Homa will next play at the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course from October 23 to 26.

