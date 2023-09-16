Max Homa Saturday tee times and pairing: When will the Fortinet Championship defending champion tee off Round 3?

Max Homa will tee off 2023 Fortinet Championship Day 3 on Saturday, September 16 at 4:10 pm ET. The two-time defending champion improved his position on the leaderboard and sat T6 at the end of Round 2. He will resume Round 3 play alongside Justin Lower.

Homa has a late tee-off. The golfer will follow the pairing of Callum Tarren and Harry Hall, teeing off at 4:00 pm. Meanwhile, the duo of Cam Davis and Sam Ryder will continue after Homa’s group. Event leaders Sahith Theegala and S.H. Kim will have the last tee-off of the day at 4:50 pm at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

Expand Tweet

Max Homa, eyeing a third consecutive victory in the Fortinet Championship, remains a favorite despite a moderate start. Having kickstarted the event with a T35 finish on Day 1, the 32-year-old golfer has managed to improve since. The PGA Tour star now sits T6 and in touching distance of the lead.

It’ll be interesting to see how Homa finishes this weekend, having come into the competition as an outright favorite with a +750 odds.

2023 Fortinet Championship Round 3 tee times and pairings

The 2023 Fortinet Championship Round 3 will tee off on Saturday, September 16 at 11:00 am with Carl Yuan and Preston Summerhays on the first tee. The pairing of Andrew Landry and Satoshi Kodaira will follow suit at 11:10 am. As mentioned above, the event leaders have a late tee-off at Silverado.

Expand Tweet

Here are the complete Saturday tee times for the Fortinet Championship (All times ET):

1st tee

11:00 am - Carl Yuan, Preston Summerhays

11:10 am - Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira

11:20 am - Kevin Kisner, Luke List

11:30 am - Ben Crane, Carson Young

11:40 am - Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim

11:50 am - Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski

12:00 pm - Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie

12:15 pm - Matthias Schwab, Ben Taylor

12:25 pm - Greyson Sigg, William McGirt

12:35 pm - Tyson Alexander, J.J. Spaun

12:45 pm - Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

12:55 pm - Kevin Streelman, Russell Knox

1:05 pm - Hank Lebioda, Brendon Todd

1:15 pm - Martin Laird, Patton Kizzire

1:30 pm - Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler

1:40 pm - Zac Blair, Vince Whaley

1:50 pm - Jimmy Walker, Dylan Wu

2:00 pm - Peter Malnati, Mackenzie Hughes

2:10 pm - Lucas Herbert, Sam Stevens

2:20 pm - Erin van Rooyen, Chad Ramey

2:30 pm - D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky

2:45 pm - Scott Harrington, Tom Johnson

2:55 pm - James Hahn, Mark Hubbard

3:05 pm - Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley

3:15 pm - Austin Cook, Sung Kang

3:25 pm - Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore

3:35 pm - Matt Kuchar, K.H. Lee

3:45 pm - Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton

4:00 pm - Callum Tarren, Harry Hall

4:10 pm - Justin Lower, Max Homa

4:20 pm - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

4:30 pm - Kelly Kraft, Justin Thomas

4:40 pm - Sangmoon Bae, Eric Cole

4:50 pm - Sahith Theegala, S.H. Kim

The 2023 Fortinet Championship Sunday tee times will be updated after Round 3.