Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 Round 3 Weather Forecast: Will it remain sunny on Saturday?

The 2025 Mexico Open being held at Vidanta Vallarta Course, Mexico is done with two rounds. For the third round on Saturday, February 22, the weather is expected to be partly sunny.

As per AccuWeather, the temperature at Vidanta Vallarta will be 30 degrees, wind speed will remain 9 km/h NW, and the cloud cover at 40%.

At night time, the temperature will be 17 degrees, wind speeds around 6 km/h ESE. While there is no chance of precipitation, the cloud cover will be 31%.

Here's the entire breakdown of the weather for Saturday, as per AccuWeather:

Day:

RealFeel: 33°

RealFeel Shade: 29°

Max UV Index: 7 High

Wind: NW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 40%

Night:

RealFeel: 18°

Wind: ESE at 6 km/h

Wind Gusts: 15 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 31%

On Sunday, the temperature will remain at 30 degrees and wind speed will be 9 km/hr NW. The wind gusts will be 26 km/hr and cloud cover will be 8% in the daytime.

The temperatures will drop to 16 degrees during the nighttime and the wind speed will be 6 km/hr ESE.

Day:

RealFeel: 32°

RealFeel Shade: 28°

Max UV Index: 7

High Wind: NW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 8%

Night:

RealFeel: 17°

Wind: ESE at 6 km/h

Wind Gusts: 15 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 27%

Aldrich Potgieter reflects on his second-round performance at the 2025 Mexico Open

The Mexico Open concluded its second round on Friday, with Aldrich Potgieter in the lead with a score of 16 under. Brian Campbell is in second place, four shots short.

Potgieter shot 65 in the opening round of the tournament to finish at 65 with one birdie on the front nine and five birdies on the back nine. In the second round, he fired 61 with ten birdies in total.

Following the second round, the golfer joined the press conference and reflected on his round, saying (via tee scripts):

"Started off really good with five birdies in a row on the front nine and that helped a lot to get momentum," Aldrich said. "Made a really good chip-in for par on 10 to keep the momentum going. I knew on the back nine there was a couple of par 5s, three par 5s that I still had available to me, just tried to birdie those three and come up with a good score. Yeah, made some bonus birdies and didn't birdie the par 5s, which were unfortunate. Yeah, really happy with today."

Aldrich Potgieter, alongside Stephan Jaegar and Brian Campbell, will tee off at 12:47 PM E.T. on the first hole for the third round.

