  • Golf
  • Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 Round 4 Weather Forecast: Will winds impact Sunday's play?

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 Round 4 Weather Forecast: Will winds impact Sunday's play?

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Feb 23, 2025 11:30 GMT
PGA: Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Aldrich Potgieter is the leader of the Mexico Open - Source: Imagn images

The fourth round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld will take place on Sunday (February 23). The weather at the Vidanta Vallarta will remain sunny and pleasant in the daytime as the temperature will remain at 30 degrees Celsius and the wind speed will be 9 km/h NW. The wind gusts will be 26 km/h and the cloud cover will be 8%.

At night time, the temperature will be 16 degrees Celsius and the wind speed will be 6 km/h ESE. The wind gusts will be 13 km/h and cloud cover will be 30%.

Here's the full breakdown of the weather at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23 (via Accuweather):

Day:

RealFeel- 33° C

RealFeel Shade- 29° C

Max UV Index- 7 High

Wind- NW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts- 26 km/h

Probability of Precipitation- 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms- 0%

Precipitation- 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover- 8%

Night:

RealFeel- 17° C

Wind- ESE at 6 km/h

Wind Gusts- 13 km/h

Probability of Precipitation- 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms- 0%

Precipitation- 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover- 30%

Yesterday, the temperature was around 30 degrees Celsius at the tournament venue in the daytime and around 17 degrees Celsius at nighttime. The wind speed was 9 km/h NW in the daytime and 6 km/h ESE at nighttime.

Here's the breakdown of Saturday’s weather:

Day:

RealFeel: 33° C

RealFeel Shade: 29° C

Max UV Index: 7 High

Wind: NW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 40%

Night:

RealFeel: 18° C

Wind: ESE at 6 km/h

Wind Gusts: 15 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 31%

Aldrich Potgieter reflects on his third-round experience at the Mexico Open

Aldrich Potgieter told the press that it was good overall in the third round of the Mexico Open except for the last two holes. The wind troubled his play so he couldn't make many putts on Saturday. His words were (via Tee Scripts):

“I felt good. Besides the last two holes, it was really good. Brian was having a great round so I tried to just stay a little bit ahead of him. It was good. All three of us played pretty decent golf. It got a little tough throughout the day with the wind a little bit, some pin placements were a little bit more tough so didn't make as many putts today, but we'll save it for tomorrow.”
He continued:

“I mean, that bunker shot out of that, what can I call that, that rock hard sand, it's kind of hit or miss with that sometimes. I was just trying to hit it 10-foot past the hole, but obviously being so firm it was probably going to go back anyway.”

Potgieter scored 67 in the last round of the tournament with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
