Michael Kim jokingly accuses Viktor Hovland of costing him $300k in latest X post

By Sonali Verma
Modified Sep 13, 2025 19:56 GMT
Michael Kim on the left; Viktor Hovland on the right - Source - Imagn
Michael Kim had a playful message for Viktor Hovland after the third round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship. Kim failed to make the weekend at Wentworth, shooting 74 and 70 to finish even par, and he turned to X on Saturday, September 13, to share a laugh at his own expense.

He explained that Hovland’s birdie on the par-4 18th shifted the cut line, leaving him out of the weekend. Missing the cut meant losing out on prize money, Race to Dubai points, and no guaranteed exemptions, which Kim estimated could have been worth around $300,000.

“Viktor Hovland birdied 18 and cost me 2yrs of exemption on the pgatour, entries into all the majors and at least 300k. I’m actually not this salty about it and this will be my last tweet of this,” Kim wrote.
Viktor Hovland is in solo fourth at 12-under after three rounds. On Saturday, he birdied on the first hole, followed by par and two more birdies. He dropped shots with back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9 to turn in one-under 34. On the back nine, he birdied the 10th, made a double bogey on 12, and closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th for a 71, one under on the day.

Missing the cut also meant Kim missed out on a share of the $9 million purse. The winner takes $1.53 million, while the rest is divided among the other players based on the DP World Tour payout scale.

When will Viktor Hovland start the final round at the BMW PGA Championship?

Viktor Hovland tees off in the penultimate group at 6:00 a.m. EDT alongside Harry Hall and Darren Fichardt. Hall starts at 10-under, while Fichardt is four shots behind the leader.

Here are all the tee times for the BMW PGA Championship:

  • 1.55 am: Angel Hidalgo, Jeff Winther
  • 2.05 am: Danny Willett, Thomas Pieters
  • 2.15 am: Jorge Campillo, Jeong Weon Ko, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 2.25 am: Joose Luiten, Yannik Paul, Daniel Hillier
  • 2.35 am: Angel Ayora, Jeong Weon Ko, Joost Luiten
  • 2.45 am: Rory McIlroy, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
  • 2.55 am: Ryan Fox, Thomas Detry, Shaun Norris
  • 3.10 am: Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Pablo Larrazabal
  • 3.20 am: Sam Bairstow, Kazuma Kabori, Adam Scott
  • 3.30 am: Ryan Gerard, Angel Ayora, Johannes Veerman
  • 3.40 am: Justin Rose, Joakim Lagergren, Dylan Naidoo
  • 3.50 am: Sean Crocker, Jon Rahm, Yuto Katsuragawa
  • 4.00 am: Brandon Stone, Eugenio Chacarra, Shane Lowry
  • 4.15 am: Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Connor Syme
  • 4.25 am: Antoine Rozner, Si Woo Kim, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
  • 4.35am: Hideki Matsuyama, Marco Penge, Darius van Driel
  • 4.45 am: Martin Couvra, Elvis Smylie, Tom McKibbin
  • 4.55am: Jacques Kruyswijk, Laurie Canter, Min Woo Lee
  • 5.05 am: Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen, Richie Ramsay
  • 5.20 am: Adrian Otaegui, Oliver Lindell, Francesco Laporta
  • 5.30am: Tom Vaillant, Kristoffer Reitan, Guido Migliozzi
  • 5.40 am: Joaquin Niemann, Ludvig Aberg, Aaron Rai
  • 5.50 am: Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed
  • 6.00 am: Harry Hall, Darren Fichardt, Viktor Hovland
  • 6.10 am: Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren, Adrien Saddier
