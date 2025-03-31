Min Woo Lee etches name in PGA Tour history alongside Sun Day Red brand ambassador with Houston Open 2025 win

Min Woo Lee etched his name in PGA Tour history as he joined an elite group of Aussie golfers with his win at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. He became the 38th Australian to win on the PGA Tour.

Ad

Not only this, but he also became the second Aussie to win this season after Karl Vilips' triumph at the Puerto Rico Open. Vilips, also the Sun Day Red ambassador, won the tournament by three strokes over Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen earlier this month.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Lee won the tournament by one stroke over Gary Woodland and Scottie Scheffler. Talking about his win in the post-tournament press conference, he said (via Tee Scripts):

"It was a very mental grinding day but I'm super proud to win. Yeah, it was just a very tough week. I mean, I had a lot of eyes on me obviously. I had a four-shot lead going down the last round and yeah, I mean, I was obviously very tired, which helped go to sleep but I woke up and I couldn't go back to sleep."

Ad

It was one of those where I think just everything aligned this week. I'm so proud to be the winner of the trophy," he added.

Min Woo Lee's first PGA Tour win came in his 56th start. Further, it was his first appearance at the Houston Open, making him the first player since Paul Casey (2009) to win in his debut. He took home $1.71 million from a total prize purse of $9.5 million.

Ad

A look at Min Woo Lee's performance in 2025

Min Woo Lee has had a strong start in the 2025 season. In seven starts on the PGA Tour, he has made six cuts with one win and five top-25 finishes. He jumped from 60th to 16th on the FedEx Cup standings after the Houston Open. Talking about the jump, he said:

"Yeah, that's awesome. I mean, I've been playing a lot of good golf. To get closer to the final Top 30, that will be -- that's one of the goals that I had in mind."

Ad

Apart from his win at the Houston Open, his other notable finishes include a T11 at Cognizant Classic, a T12 at WM Phoenix Open, and a T17 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In three starts on the 2024-25 DP World Tour, he also has had two top-20 finishes.

Let's take a look at Min Woo Lee's performances on the PGA Tour:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T17 (277, -11)

: T17 (277, -11) WM Phoenix Open : T12 (271, -13)

: T12 (271, -13) The Genesis Invitational : 48 (292, +4)

: 48 (292, +4) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T11 (271, -13)

: T11 (271, -13) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard : Missed Cut (151, +7)

: Missed Cut (151, +7) THE PLAYERS Championship : T20 (284, -4)

: T20 (284, -4) Texas Children's Houston Open: 1 (260, -20)

Ad

2024–25 DP World Tournaments

BMW Australian PGA Championship : T15 (206, -7)

: T15 (206, -7) ISPS Handa Australian Open : T27 (282, -5)

: T27 (282, -5) Hero Dubai Desert Classic: T17 (282, -6)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback