“Missed cut coming soon” “Wins aren’t decided on the range!” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ practicing swings at Valhalla ahead of the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods has reached the Valhalla Golf Club and has started his preparations ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship. After scouting the course last week, the golfer was spotted practicing on Sunday, May 12.

Woods is returning to the PGA Championship after two years. The tournament will be played at Valhalla from Thursday, May 16, to Sunday, May 19. Ahead of the tournament, he reached Valhalla for scouting on May 6, but the schedule got affected due to bad weather. He visited the course again on May 8 and finished the scouting.

On Sunday, NUCLR Golf shared a photograph of Tiger Woods, where he was seen sporting a black t-shirt with white stripes and white trousers. The account also shared a short clip where the veteran was seen doing some driving practice.

Fans on X had mixed reactions to Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Championship. While most fans were happy to see their favorite golfer back in action this week, a few had doubts about his fitness and weren't expecting him to complete the 72 holes.

Here's a look at some of the responses:

"Missed cut coming soon" one fan wrote.

"Wins aren’t decided on the range," another user wrote.

"dk if people understand tiger will never win another major and it has nothing to do with his swing. Dude will never be able to walk 4 rounds again while staying in a tournament for 4 days," this fan commented.

"He looks great in practice but by the 3rd round if he makes the cut it's unfortunately it's a different story...I'd keep my eye on Scottie...he's #1 for reason," another fan opined.

"What does he do to condition his stamina for a 4 day grind? Swing is good, just need to make sure the body can hold up," one user wrote.

"Striking the ball has never been an issue. His body is the issue," one fan posted.

Has Tiger Woods ever won the PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club?

Tiger Woods has won the PGA Championship four times in his career, and his second win in the tournament came at the Valhalla Golf Club in 2000.

Woods entered the 2000 PGA Championship as defending champion and played incredibly well to take the 54-hole lead. In the final round, he carded 67 but Bob May forced the playoff after shooting 66. In the three-hole playoff Woods started with a birdie, while May parred the hole.

Woods didn't make another birdie and settled for a par on the next two holes. However, May also ended up with a par in the remaining playoff holes, resulting in Woods' win.