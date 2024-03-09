“More of this please!!!” “LOVING all this play-by-play” – Fans laud Smylie Kaufman's 'Happy Hour' with Jordan Spieth and Max Homa

Fans on social media liked Smylie Kaufman's commentary during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 8. Jordan Spieth and Max Homa joined him at the 16th green of the Bay Hill Club & Lodge for his "Happy Hour" broadcast.

They talked about the golfers playing on the course. There were some moments that stuck out, such as when Spieth predicted Scottie Scheffler's chip-in eagle on the 12th hole and Homa made fun of Kaufman's old golf swing.

The PGA Tour shared a video clip of their commentary on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"The best moments from @JordanSpieth in the booth with @SmylieKaufman10"

Fans jumped into the comments section to laud Kaufman for the amazing segment and asked to host more of them. One user commented:

"More of this please!!!"

"LOVING all this play-by-play with @SmylieKaufman10, @JordanSpieth, and @Maxhoma. More of this, please! ArnoldPalmerInvitational," commented another fan.

"God I love Fridays with Smylie," wrote another fan.

"Really enjoying Smylie and the happy hour idea. Showcase some players, have some fun. Maybe get Smylie a little better of a set than a couple of chairs, but otherwise, this is a winner," a fan tweeted.

Here are more fan reactions on X:

Highlights of 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational second round

The second round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational wrapped up on Friday, March 8. Six golfers tied for the lead after 36 holes, including Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, and Wyndham Clark. They all finished with a score of seven under par, edging out Will Zalatoris by just one stroke.

Lowry, who led after the first round, maintained his position at the top despite a slightly tougher day. He shot 71 on Friday after his impressive 66 in the opening round.

Clark and Scheffler both made significant jumps up the leaderboard. Clark shot a 66 on Friday, moving up 24 spots, while Scheffler climbed 19 spots after carding a 67.

Despite being a Signature event with a $20 million purse, the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational had a cutline after two rounds. Golfers needed at least to score three over par to make it to the third round. Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, and Matt Fitzpatrick were among the notable names to miss the cut.

On the other hand, Homa had a strong second round, shooting a 69 and jumping 15 places to tie for 10th. Jordan Spieth, however, struggled, slipping 22 spots after posting a 74. He ended up tied for 30th place.

Golfers will tee off for the third round on Saturday, March 9, at 8:45 a.m. ET with Rickie Fowler and Christiaan Benzuidenhout taking the day's first shot on the first tee hole. Spieth will tee off with Rory McIlroy at 10:50 a.m. ET while Homa and Nick Taylor start their game together at 12:35 p.m. ET.

The final round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is set for Sunday, March 10th.